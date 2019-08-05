More News:

August 05, 2019

Temple's Klein College honoring Jake Tapper with excellence in media award

The CNN anchor will be on campus on Oct. 4 to accept the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media award

By Emily Rolen
Jake Tapper, pictured in 2017, will accept an excellence in the media award from Temple University's Klein College in October.

Temple University's Klein College of Media and Communication is honoring CNN anchor Jake Tapper with the school's highest award in media this fall.

Tapper, who grew up in Queen Village, is being awarded the Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award for his work as an investigative and political reporter, with coverage spanning from the war in Iraq to Hurricane Katrina. 

He joins other Klein award recipients Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Charles Barkley, and Dean Baquet, among others.

MORE NEWS: John Oliver takes on prison labor on 'Last Week Tonight,' uses archive footage of Bill Cosby to explain jail

“Jake Tapper represents so many of the values we strive to impart to our students,” said David Boardman, dean of the Klein College. “In addition to his keen political insight, he is known for courageous reporting and straightforward truth-telling.”

This year's ceremony will also recognize notable alumni like 1987 graduate Julie Brown, the Miami Herald journalist responsible for breaking open the Jeffrey Epstein case and what many say lead to his recent arrest.

“After her series was published, I was not at all surprised to learn that this important story had been researched and told by a Klein College graduate,” Boardman said. “Julie has the tenacity and drive that distinguish Temple students.”

Other recipients include retired Inquirer reporter and author Murray Dubin, Google Vice President of brand, creative and media John Zissimos, retired Inquirer sports journalist Mel Greenberg, and the General Manager of TV One Michelle Rice.

Tapper will join Klein College students in conversation and accept the award at Temple on Oct. 4. 

