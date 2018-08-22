Temple student turns internet sensation as 'woman in the blue dress' at Manafort trial

August 22, 2018
Next to Michael Cohen's guilty verdict, the biggest thing to blow up Twitter on Tuesday was a Temple University journalism student.
As news broke that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen had been found guilty of eight counts of financial crimes each, you could see reporters on TV racing out of the court room (no phones allowed in court) to tell their editors the news and get out a story.
That's when the "woman in the blue dress" was filmed on CNN running across the screen with Manafort's verdict in Alexandria, Virginia. And although she wasn't the first out of the court room, she was quickly dubbed the hero of the internet for her impeccable form and seemingly impenetrable dedication.
The sprint from the Manafort courthouse after the verdict: guilty on 8 felony counts; hung jury on 10 counts. (No phones allowed in courthouse, so news comes via fleet feet.) pic.twitter.com/JDc8QyMBxs— melissa block (@NPRmelissablock) August 21, 2018
Her name is Cassie Semyon, a Klein College student and intern with NBC News.
Photojournalist Jacquelyn Martin captured the stunning moment.
Yes, it is me, the journalist in the blue dress, running after the #ManafortTrial verdict. Thank you @Jacquelyn_M for the photo! #GoBlueDressGo pic.twitter.com/IkOM7VbWC5— Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) August 21, 2018
And that's when we all lost it.
Just the start of a great career in journalism. @TUKleincollege @TempleUniv https://t.co/K3VAcpcJaC— David Boardman (@dlboardman) August 22, 2018
Excellent form!— Stephanie Tran (@YouAndYourEgo) August 22, 2018
You should get a Nike deal XD
I'm going as "journalist in blue dress after Manafort trial" for Halloween. And no, it isn't just so I don't have to wear heels.— Annette Storckman (@astorcks) August 21, 2018
August 21, 2018
My new shero. Cassie Semyon... cross country runner CLEARLY with that form.— Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) August 22, 2018
As a fellow Klein College graduate, I say hell yes. Go Cassie!
