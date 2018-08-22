More News:

August 22, 2018

Temple student turns internet sensation as 'woman in the blue dress' at Manafort trial

Her name is Cassie Semyon and she's a Klein College student and NBC intern

By Emily Rolen
CNN Photo courtesy/CNN

Cassie Symon, a Temple University student, runs to deliver the Manafort trial guilty verdict.

Next to Michael Cohen's guilty verdict, the biggest thing to blow up Twitter on Tuesday was a Temple University journalism student.

As news broke that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen had been found guilty of eight counts of financial crimes each, you could see reporters on TV racing out of the court room (no phones allowed in court) to tell their editors the news and get out a story.

RELATED: Jefferson Health CEO named among most influential in health care after Trump

That's when the "woman in the blue dress" was filmed on CNN running across the screen with Manafort's verdict in Alexandria, Virginia. And although she wasn't the first out of the court room, she was quickly dubbed the hero of the internet for her impeccable form and seemingly impenetrable dedication. 

Her name is Cassie Semyon, a Klein College student and intern with NBC News.

Photojournalist Jacquelyn Martin captured the stunning moment. 

And that's when we all lost it.




As a fellow Klein College graduate, I say hell yes. Go Cassie!

