Temple student turns internet sensation as 'woman in the blue dress' at Manafort trial

Next to Michael Cohen's guilty verdict, the biggest thing to blow up Twitter on Tuesday was a Temple University journalism student.

As news broke that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen had been found guilty of eight counts of financial crimes each, you could see reporters on TV racing out of the court room (no phones allowed in court) to tell their editors the news and get out a story.

That's when the "woman in the blue dress" was filmed on CNN running across the screen with Manafort's verdict in Alexandria, Virginia. And although she wasn't the first out of the court room, she was quickly dubbed the hero of the internet for her impeccable form and seemingly impenetrable dedication.

Her name is Cassie Semyon, a Klein College student and intern with NBC News.

Photojournalist Jacquelyn Martin captured the stunning moment.

As a fellow Klein College graduate, I say hell yes. Go Cassie!

