Three people injured after 40 shots were fired outside Temple University Hospital, police say

Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting occurred outside Temple University Hospital early Thursday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue, 6ABC reported. The three male victims were standing on the sidewalk outside the emergency room when they were struck by gunfire.

Police on the scene found an 18-year-old shot in the hand, a 22-year-old shot in the knee and a 25-year-old man shot in the face, back and arm. All three victims were able to walk themselves into the hospital and are in stable condition, according to 6ABC.

At least 40 shots were fired at the men on the sidewalk, with some bullets striking the side of the hospital, investigators say.

"It's very unusual for someone to fire 40 shots right outside of Temple Hospital, specifically Temple Hospital's emergency room," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

At least three people are believed to have fired shots using semi-automatic guns from a dark-colored four-door sedan, investigators say. One of the shooters may have exited the vehicle to fire shots, according to officials.

A dark-colored or dark blue four-door sedan was spotted traveling south on Germantown Avenue, Temple police say.



Just hours before the shooting, police had gathered outside the emergency room to await the release of an officer who had been shot in the hand, 6ABC reported.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage, but do not yet have a motive for the triple shooting. Witnesses on the scene did not believe any of the victims returned fire, according to NBC10.