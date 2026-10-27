Trailer for Terrell Owens documentary revisits receiver's driveway workout during Eagles holdout

The trailer for Prime Video's new Terrell Owens documentary offers a glimpse of the former Eagles wide receiver's shirtless sit-up routine in the driveway of his South Jersey home that went viral 21 years ago and includes an interview snippet with his former teammate Ike Reese.

"Terrell & T.O.," due out Nov. 5, explores the life and career of one the NFL's most dominant and polarizing players. Owens, 52, participated in the making of the film. He revisits his turbulent childhood in Tennessee and offers his theories on why he became such a lightning rod in the NFL.

The documentary appears to cast Owens as a player who was ahead of his time in a conservative NFL landscape.

Owens' hall of fame career reached its peak in Philadelphia, where he was traded in 2004 after eight seasons in San Francisco. Owens was already one of the NFL's top receiving threats, but he became an instant difference-maker with the Eagles. The team had skimped on wide receiver talent for years and choked in three straight NFC championship games before Owens' arrival revolutionized the Eagles' passing attack. He famously suited up for Super Bowl XXXIX only seven weeks after fracturing his fibula, giving a gutsy performance in the Eagles' crushing 24-21 loss to the Patriots.

Everything unraveled from there. Owens sought to renegotiate his contract that offseason, leading to a standoff with the front office and the unraveling of his relationships with quarterback Donovan McNabb and coach Andy Reid. Owens was sent home and suspended after a reported shouting match with Reid at the team's training camp in Lehigh.

When a throng of reporters went to Owens' home in Moorestown in the summer of 2005, he was pumping iron in his driveway and doing sit-ups shirtless while fielding questions.



"What do you say happened?" one reporter asked Owens.

"Ask Andy," Owens said. "Two sides to every story."

Owens returned to the Eagles the next season and was again a revelation on the field, but he was suspended after seven games for "conduct detrimental to the team" and never played another down for the Eagles. Across 15 NFL seasons with five teams, Owens ranks third all-time in receiving yards behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald.

The new documentary will include interviews with Reid, Reese and former Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell. Several of Owens' 49ers teammates, including Steve Young and Jerry Rice, are also featured in the documentary. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and team owner Jerry Jones also make appearances. Owens' present-day life is covered as he talks about his personal growth since retiring.

The trailer presents Owens as a misunderstood figure — the man who overcame childhood adversity and the character who shook up the culture of the NFL.

"It wasn't a conscious effort to change anything," Owens says in the trailer. "I was just a kid having fun with the game, but it just wasn't viewed the same."