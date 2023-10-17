More News:

October 17, 2023

Terrell Owens hit by car after dispute over pickup basketball game

The former Eagle was not injured in Monday night's incident and no one has been charged with a crime

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Terrell Owens Eagles Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Owens was struck by a car in Calabasas, California on Monday night, authorities said. It happened after a disagreement with another man over a pick-up basketball game. Owens was not injured.

Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night in California after he allegedly was involved in a dispute with another man during a pickup basketball game, authorities said.

Owens, 49, reportedly was struck in the knee after the initial argument took place at a basketball court in Calabasas. The other man allegedly got into his car and drove into the Pro Football Hall of Famer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told USA Today. Owens was not injured and did not require medical assistance.

The reason for the argument is unclear, but Owens reportedly gave police a description of what happened. The other man has not been named or charged with a crime, although police are reportedly investigating whether he deliberately struck Owens.

Owens has drawn public attention for his involvement in other arguments that drew public attention..

In August 2022, Owens went on Instagram live during an argument with a neighbor near his home in Florida. Owens said the woman had called police to report that he was speeding and had nearly hit her with his car. In the video, Owens described the woman as a "Karen" and said that she racially profiled him. The woman was charged with making a false report to police, but the charge was later dropped.

In an incident last November, Owens got into a fistfight with a man outside a CVS pharmacy in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles. Video of the fight shows Owens — who was much bigger than his counterpart — knocking the man to the ground.

At the time, Owens told TMZ he had gone into the store and made friendly conversation with a fan. Owens said the man he hit intervened in the conversation and made threats against him and the fan. Owens said he tried to keep the dispute peaceful, but the man wanted to fight him outside. There were no arrests in that incident.

Owens was known for his brash personality in the NFL during his 15-year career, including his tumultuous time in Philadelphia that ended with him being cut the season after the Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in 2005's Super Bowl.

Owens has said he sometimes wishes he chased his dream of playing basketball. He played in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and had a brief stint in the United States Basketball League during the NFL offseason in 2002.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime California Terrell Owens Eagles NFL

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT Crew Supervisor: "Look at highway work zones from my perspective"
Limited - Visit Harford - Ladew Topiary Gardens

Fall in love with Harford County’s events, outdoor recreation and diverse culinary options this season

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Chester County Prison officials knew Danelo Cavalcante was an escape risk, emails show
Cavalcante Escape Plans

Sponsored

Fall entertainment at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Main Article Image

Adult Health

Fall allergies can last through November, but there are several ways to manage them
Fall Allergies

Food & Drink

McGillin's brings back red beer to celebrate Phillies' playoff run
mcgillin's red beer phillies

Flyers

Flyers unveil new locker room at Wells Fargo Center ahead of 2023-24 home opener
FLYERS LOCKER ROOM.JPG

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to recreate British-occupied Philadelphia with costumed soldiers, citizens
Occupied Philadelphia museum event

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved