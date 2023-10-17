Terrell Owens hit by car after dispute over pickup basketball game

Former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens was struck by a car Monday night in California after he allegedly was involved in a dispute with another man during a pickup basketball game, authorities said.

Owens, 49, reportedly was struck in the knee after the initial argument took place at a basketball court in Calabasas. The other man allegedly got into his car and drove into the Pro Football Hall of Famer, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told USA Today. Owens was not injured and did not require medical assistance.

The reason for the argument is unclear, but Owens reportedly gave police a description of what happened. The other man has not been named or charged with a crime, although police are reportedly investigating whether he deliberately struck Owens.

Owens has drawn public attention for his involvement in other arguments that drew public attention..

In August 2022, Owens went on Instagram live during an argument with a neighbor near his home in Florida. Owens said the woman had called police to report that he was speeding and had nearly hit her with his car. In the video, Owens described the woman as a "Karen" and said that she racially profiled him. The woman was charged with making a false report to police, but the charge was later dropped.

In an incident last November, Owens got into a fistfight with a man outside a CVS pharmacy in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles. Video of the fight shows Owens — who was much bigger than his counterpart — knocking the man to the ground.

At the time, Owens told TMZ he had gone into the store and made friendly conversation with a fan. Owens said the man he hit intervened in the conversation and made threats against him and the fan. Owens said he tried to keep the dispute peaceful, but the man wanted to fight him outside. There were no arrests in that incident.

Owens was known for his brash personality in the NFL during his 15-year career, including his tumultuous time in Philadelphia that ended with him being cut the season after the Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in 2005's Super Bowl.

Owens has said he sometimes wishes he chased his dream of playing basketball. He played in college at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and had a brief stint in the United States Basketball League during the NFL offseason in 2002.