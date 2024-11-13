These Philly food drives seek donations to provide Thanksgiving meals

While eating is a key part of most holidays, it's the entire point of Thanksgiving. Carbs, cheese and tryptophan form the foundation of this celebration and if a vegetable happens to sneak in there, it's all gravy.

To help food insecure Philadelphians enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal, local organizations are hosting drives to put turkeys (or the equally important sides) on the table. Find an initiative near you or donate to one virtually from the list below. If we missed a collection, let us know in the comments:

The Sunday Love Project, which aims to feed its Kensington neighbors, is collecting classic Thanksgiving sides. The nonprofit welcomes donations of turkey gravy, canned corn, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, canned yams, flour or cooking oil at its 3200 Kensington Ave. headquarters. Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. But that's not the only way to give: The Sunday Love Project also is soliciting food donations via its Amazon wishlist. You can also contribute $24 using the organization's Venmo account (@sundaylove2014) or website. That sum will purchase all the fixings for one family.

To participate in this WMMR food drive, all you have to do is sound out its name. Phila-Trunk calls on donors to fill their vehicles' trunks with non-perishable food and drive it down to the Wells Fargo Center. All items collected will go to Philabundance. Drop off begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, but the gates will open earlier at 7:30 a.m. for the other portion of the event: the car show. Porsches, Mustangs, Jeeps, Audis and Corvettes will roll through South Philly throughout the day. The drive closes to all vehicles, however, at 1 p.m.

Philabundance is also running a donation matching program for the holiday. The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund will match each dollar donated up to $10,000.

This community fridge network already has a chef lined up to cook 100 Thanksgiving meals; it just needs funds to cover the costs. SPCF is raising $1,500 to pay for 100 dinners prepared by Rowhouse Grocery, a corner store in Newbold. Donors can send money to the group online. Just write "Thanksgiving meals" in the memo line.

Through Nov. 20, this grassroots program is collecting funds to provide holiday meals to 65 families in Northwest Philly. All donations will be used to buy turkeys for the seniors, cancer patients, people with disabilities and low-income residents the group supports. NMAC is asking for direct contributions online.

Grocery chains like Giant, Acme and ShopRite often issue vouchers for free turkeys to their rewards members in November. And if you're sitting on a coupon you won't be using, Germantown Community Fridge will take that complimentary bird off your hands. The group asks anyone with a spare voucher to claim the turkey and load it into the freezers at 20 W. Armat St. or 19 E. High St. Volunteers are also available to collect and deliver the turkey for coupon-holders; just shoot them a direct message on Instagram.

