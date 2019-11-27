Thanksgiving travel expected to be the heaviest since 2005, AAA says

More people are expected to be traveling this year than on a usual Thanksgiving weekend.

More than 55 million Americans either will drive or fly somewhere for Thanksgiving, according to AAA. That's 1.6 million people more than in 2018, a 2.9% increase.

It marks the second-highest travel volume since AAA began recording such travel data in 2000. The highest volume was recorded in 2005.

AAA estimates that 49.3 million travelers will take to the road. Another 4.45 million are expected to fly, a 4.6% increase from 2018. The Philadelphia International Airport is certainly seeing its share of them this holiday weekend.

The airport, recently ranked among the most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S., is expected to see more than 92,300 people in the airport on Wednesday alone, the airport tweeted.

Airport officials reminded travelers to arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.