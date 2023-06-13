The 1975's North American arena tour includes a Philly concert this fall

The 1975 will perform at the Wells Fargo Center this fall as part of the band's upcoming North American arena tour.

The English indie pop band, led by singer Matty Healy, is performing in more than 35 cities on the "Still ... At Their Very Best" tour, including Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 10. The 1975 is touring behind their latest album, "Being Funny in a Foreign Language."

The band revealed the tour Tuesday by releasing the latest in its short film series, dubbed "A Theatrical Performance of an Intimate Moment." In the video, Healy can be seen lying on a mattress when an alarm goes off. He uses an oxygen tank before beginning his day. He is then seen in a lab filled with plants, where he trims off some leaves before turning out the lights, revealing a graphic of the band's North American tour.

This is the second time that the band has toured behind this album in the U.S. and Canada since it was released in October. During the initial run, which began in North America before moving to the U.K., Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe, Healy decked out the stage with a life-size house.

The tour featured cameo appearances from artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Lewis Capaldi. It gained attention on social media after Healy began inviting fans on stage and checking their IDs in order to kiss them.

"People ask why there's so much harmony in the band ... it's because we've all grown together," Healy told CBC Radio. "We know everything about each other. We were like, 'Well, maybe the actual most radical thing is doing something that a lot of people can't do. The thing that we've had that people couldn't do is that we've been a band for 20 years ... When we decided on that, it was like, 'Listen, let's just get a great studio and just make a great record.'"

Healy reportedly had a brief fling with Taylor Swift, attending her shows in Nashville, Tennessee and Philadelphia. He also drew criticism earlier this year for his derogatory remarks about rapper Ice Spice.

The 1975, made up of Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel, formed in Cheshire, England in 2002. The band's name is based on scribbles found in Healy's copy of "On The Road" by Jack Kerouac, which included an inscription date of June 1, 1975.

The band performed together as teenagers, dropping several EPs before releasing a self-titled album in 2013 that topped the U.K. charts and featured hits like "Chocolate," "Sex" and "Robbers."

After gaining steam on social media, The 1975 released "I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It" in 2016. The album features one of the band's most popular songs, "Somebody Else," and topped the Billboard Hot 200 in the United States.

In 2018 and 2020, respectively, The 1975 released "A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships" and "Notes on a Conditional Form." The former was meant to be a follow-up to the band's 2016 album, though the production was halted when Healy attended a rehabilitation program for his heroin addiction. One of the album's hit songs, "Love It If We Made It," references Healy's time in recovery.

The band's latest album has been met with widespread praise, debuting at the top of the U.K. albums chart and earning the No. 7 spot in the United States. Its music has become especially popular on TikTok, where videos referencing the song "About You" have received 14.8 million views.

Tickets for The 1975's North American tour will be available through a fan presale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21. The general sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23. Fans can sign up for the presale by clicking the link next to the Wells Fargo Center concert date on the band's tour page.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Friday, Nov. 10