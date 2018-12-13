More Events:

December 13, 2018

Check out what's happening this weekend in Philly

For kids, there's a concert and screenings of 'The Polar Express.' For adults, there's mulled wine.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Skyline in the fall

The holiday season is in full swing. This weekend, there's a chance to sing along to your favorite Christmas songs, and a pop-up to visit when you need a break from shopping for gifts.

Get more info on what's going on this weekend (and Monday!) below.

Polar Express Day at Franklin Institute includes all-day screenings of the movie

Saturday, let the kids stay in their pajamas. Since the children in the Christmas classic "The Polar Express" all wore theirs to ride the train to meet Santa, the Franklin Institute is offering $2 off admission to kids who wear their pajamas to the museum's Polar Express Day.

Families can watch the movie in the Franklin Theater, check out the museum's Baldwin 60,000 Locomotive in The Train Factory and learn science related to trains, snowflakes and sleigh bells.

Pop-up sidewalk stand selling mulled wine, hot cocoa, crepes returns to Rittenhouse

Getting your holiday shopping done in Center City this weekend? When you need a break from stores, make a stop at a.kitchen's pop-up stand on 18th Street. You'll be able to purchase mulled wine, hot cocoa, and sweet and savory crepes. Yum!

It will be open Saturday and Sunday.

Philadelphia Orchestra to perform "Christmas Kids' Spectacular" concert at Kimmel Center 

The holiday concert will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Verizon Hall. Expect to hear selections from "The Nutcracker" and plenty of Christmas favorites you can sing along to during the event.

Tickets range from $24 to $53.

There are two events happening Monday that are worth mentioning in our weekend roundup. Check them out.

Admission to screening of "It's A Wonderful Life" free with food donation

Plan a night out with friends or family and head to Center City's Philadelphia Film Center Monday night for a free screening of the black and white holiday film "It's A Wonderful Life."

In the spirit of the season, attendees are asked to bring canned goods to donate to Philabundance. Things like soup, cereal, canned vegetables and peanut butter are welcome.

Try something new: candlelit yoga with live a cappella

It's important to carve out some time this hectic holiday season to slow down and relax. Monday night, go to a festive yoga class at Grace and Glory's Fishtown studio.

