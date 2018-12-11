Polar Express Day at Franklin Institute includes all-day screenings of the movie

Children's book "The Polar Express" is a beloved Christmas classic that many families read over and over during the holiday season.

The Franklin Institute is apparently also a big fan of the story, and is hosting Polar Express Day on Saturday, Dec. 15. There will be all-day screenings of the 2004 movie based on the holiday tale, plus science activities related to trains, snowflakes and sleigh bells.

Kids are also invited to wear their pajamas – since the children in "The Polar Express" all wore theirs to ride the train to the North Pole and meet Santa Claus.

Those who dress in sleep wear will get $2 off general museum admission.

Check out all the Polar Express Day activities here:

• Guided experience aboard the Baldwin 60,000 Locomotive in The Train Factory

• All-day screenings of "The Polar Express" in the Franklin Theater

• Train science – Learn how trains move and the difference between steam and diesel trains

• Snowflake science – Learn why no two snowflakes are alike

• Sound science – Learn the harmonics of sleigh bells



At the Franklin Institute, kids can also learn about the human brain, the science of sports, electricity, space and more. Currently, the special exhibit at the museum is "Vikings: Beyond the Legend."

Saturday, Dec. 15

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free with museum admission

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



