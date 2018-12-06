Try something new: candlelit yoga with live a cappella

There's no shortage of quirky yoga events (Remember horse yoga?), but this upcoming class also sounds super relaxing.

Participants will move through poses by candlelight, while an a cappella group performs holiday classics live.

No matter how jam-packed your schedule is, remember to take a moment to breath during the holidays. This class could help you shake off any wintertime stress.

Grace & Glory Yoga in Fishtown is hosting the event, on Monday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Instead of a class fee, the studio is asking for a $25 donation, which will be given to The Leadership Studio, a non-profit dedicated to building a yoga community in Atlantic City, New Jersey.



After the class, stick around. Complimentary holiday treats will be served.

Monday, Dec. 17

6:30-8:30 p.m. | $25 donation

Grace & Glory Yoga

2220 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

(267) 909-9483



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.