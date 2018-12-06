More Events:

December 06, 2018

Try something new: candlelit yoga with live a cappella

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
yoga stock photo Photo by rawpixel/ on Unsplash

Learn to relax through yoga.

There's no shortage of quirky yoga events (Remember horse yoga?), but this upcoming class also sounds super relaxing.

Participants will move through poses by candlelight, while an a cappella group performs holiday classics live.

RELATED: We tried it: East Fall's new yoga studio, Yoga Brain | Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

No matter how jam-packed your schedule is, remember to take a moment to breath during the holidays. This class could help you shake off any wintertime stress.

Grace & Glory Yoga in Fishtown is hosting the event, on Monday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Instead of a class fee, the studio is asking for a $25 donation, which will be given to The Leadership Studio, a non-profit dedicated to building a yoga community in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

After the class, stick around. Complimentary holiday treats will be served.

Oh! Holy Night: Candlelit Practice to Live A Cappella

Monday, Dec. 17
6:30-8:30 p.m. | $25 donation
Grace & Glory Yoga
2220 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
(267) 909-9483

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Yoga Philadelphia Family-Friendly Holiday Fishtown

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news, including J.A. Happ
120618_Happ_usat

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Holiday

Let Hearthside cook Feast of the Seven Fishes – so you can relax
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Hearthside

Fitness

Put 'em up: The boxing gym boom has landed in Philadelphia
CKO Center City

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles' season comes down to Dallas game
120618_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Crime

Philly man goes on alleged crime spree an hour after being released from prison
Police lights arrests crime

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved