Vinyl markets and the Feast of the Seven Fishes: Your weekend guide to things to do

The city will be a lot emptier this weekend as countless Philadelphians head to families in the 'burbs and other states. But anyone staying in town for the holiday has options, even if their favorite dinner spot is closed.

On both Friday and Saturday, locals can shop a vinyl market at 48 Record Bar, the cozy Old City audiophile haven, or see "Elf" with accompaniment by the Philadelphia Orchestra at Verizon Hall. Victory Brewing Company will debut its new Tastykake-inspired stout on Friday with special snack cake pairings at its local taprooms. And on Sunday, make room for seafood at one of several Feast of the Seven Fishes dinners at local restaurants.

48 Record Bar will invite customers to shop the stacks on Friday and Saturday as part of the lounge and listening room's holiday vinyl market. Between noon and 5 p.m., visitors can browse hundreds of hand-picked records across genres and countries. Snacks and drinks will be provided by 48 Record Bar's downstairs neighbor, Sassafrass.

Give your Christmas movie night a little extra oomph with an "Elf" screening that doubles as a concert from the Philadelphia Orchestra. On Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., the orchestra will perform the film's score at Verizon Hall while the movie plays. Despite what Buddy the Elf preaches, singing loud for all to hear is not recommended.

Ever wanted to drink a Tastykake? Your dream will finally come true this weekend when Victory's newest beer hits taps. The Koffee Kake Ale, an official collaboration with Tastykake, is a 6% ABV stout with notes of pound cake and cinnamon. Bartenders will be pouring the stuff at Victory taprooms in Downingtown, Philadelphia, Kennett Square and Parkesburg starting Friday and continuing through early March. At the "first taste" events on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., sippers can enjoy Tastykake pairings and giveaways.

Dec. 24 isn't just Christmas Eve. It's also when many people dine on the Feast of the Seven Fishes, a super-charged seafood dinner popularized by Italian Americans. Restaurants around town will serve their own elaborate menus for anyone who doesn't feel like cooking five pounds of smelt and scungilli. Options include an $89 three-course dinner at The Olde Bar, an $85 family-style meal at Positano Coast and an à la carte menu of crab, branzino and octopus at Cry Baby Pasta. Osteria will serve a $100 four-course dinner a day early on Saturday. Reservations are recommended for all.

