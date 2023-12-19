48 Record Bar to host holiday vinyl market this weekend

Looking to score an 11th-hour gift for the music lover in your life, or a soundtrack for your Christmas Eve dinner? 48 Record Bar will offer hundreds of records at a holiday vinyl market in Old City this weekend.

The team behind 48 Record Bar hosted similar pop-up markets last year, but this is the first at the bar's brick-and-mortar home on 2nd Street. The cocktail lounge and 37-seat listening room opened above Sassafrass earlier this month, taking inspiration from the cozy audiophile bars of Japan.

The holiday vinyl market will take place Friday and Saturday between 12 and 5 p.m. Shoppers can expect hand-selected picks from all over the globe, including jazz, rock, folk and soul records. While 48 Record Bar will not offer its usual menu of cocktails and light bites during the market, Sassafrass will provide pay-as-you-go drinks and snacks. 48 Record Bar will open for regular service immediately after the market closes, maintaining its usual hours of 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.



48 Record Bar has already amassed quite the clientele in its first weeks of business. Membership, which grants customers access to exclusive events and a record of the month club, is currently paused due to overwhelming demand, but the bar has promised to post any openings on its Instagram and mailing list.

Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23

12-5 p.m. | Free to attend

48 Record Bar

48 S. 2nd St. Philadelphia, PA 19106

