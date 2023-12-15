Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week

Discounted dinners for the masses return to 97 Philadelphia restaurants next month when Center City Restaurant Week kicks off its first 2024 promotion.

The dining deal, which runs two times each year, begins Sunday, Jan. 21 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 3. Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe three-course dinners for $45 or $60 for certain "premium" menus. Two-course lunches will be available for $20 at 39 locations.

Participating restaurants include newcomers like Darling Jack's Tavern and longtime staples like Oyster House. Marc Vetri's Osteria and Pizzeria Vetri also are participating, along with a.kitchen, one of James Beard Award winner Ellen Yin's many eateries. Newly appointed Amtrak caterer Stephen Starr also is running the promo; Buddakan and Continental Midtown will both offer $45 dinners.

Specially crafted cocktails featuring Tres Generaciones tequila and Maker's Mark 46 bourbon will be featured, ranging from a Maker's caipirinha at Cuba Libre to a tequila concoction with mayo-washed Scotch and collard greens shrub at Rex at the Royal. Parking will be available for $10 or less at select lnterpark, Philadelphia Parking Authority, BexPark by Brandwine Realty Trust and LAZ Parking facilities between 4:45 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Reservations are highly encouraged but may be subject to party-size limitations. Be sure to read the fine print on each restaurant's promotion before booking.

Sunday, Jan. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 3

$45-$60 per three-course dinner

Various locations

