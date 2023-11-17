More Culture:

November 17, 2023

Food from Parc will be served to first-class travelers on Amtrak's Acela trains

Riders can order the restaurant's beef bourguignon, as well as two other options from Stephen Starr's eateries

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Amtrak
Parc Amtrak menu @ParcRestaurant/Facebook

Parc's take on the classic French dish of beef bourguignon will be included on Amtrak's fall and winter first-class menu.

One of Philadelphia's ritziest restaurants is hitting the rails through a partnership with Amtrak.

Parc will soon be featured on the first-class menu of Acela trains traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C. The French restaurant's beef bourguignon — made with roasted carrots, pearl onions, bacon, cremini mushrooms, braised beef and red wine jus — is one of three new dishes rotating on the menu every three weeks this fall and winter.

MORE: Bar Lesieur, a new French restaurant from Michael Schulson, opens in Center City

All of the featured items come from restaurateur Stephen Starr's various properties. Amtrak announced a partnership with Starr back in May, rolling out select dishes from Buddakan, The Continental Mid-Town, Pizzeria Stella and Adrian on its spring and summer first-class menu. The Continental Mid-town will be included again in the fall and winter edition, this time through its lobster mac and cheese.

The other newcomer is Starr's D.C. restaurant Le Diplomate. Amtrak will feature the eatery's tropeze salad, a Mediterranean medley of cucumbers, chickpeas, couscous, lentils, shaved carrots and feta cheese.

Parc has received many accolades since it opened in 2008. On top of making many "best of Philly" restaurant lists, it's also been called one of the most romantic and scenic in the nation. In 2017, it was one of the top 50 highest-grossing independent restaurants in America.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Amtrak Philadelphia Parc Stephen Starr Continental Mid-town

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

Crosswalk murals have been shown to reduce traffic crashes, so Fishtown just added one to a busy intersection
Fishtown Crosswalk Mural

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Men's Health

For many men, the holidays are time for overindulgence, but they also can be a launch pad to a healthy lifestyle
Holidays Healthy Living

TV

New season of 'Abbott Elementary' to premiere in February
abbott elementary season 3

Eagles

Week 11 NFL picks
111623AndyReidPatrickMahomes

Weekend

Holiday markets, tree plantings and the National Dog Show: Your weekend guide to things to do
Christmas Village weekend guide

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved