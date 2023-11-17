Food from Parc will be served to first-class travelers on Amtrak's Acela trains

One of Philadelphia's ritziest restaurants is hitting the rails through a partnership with Amtrak.

Parc will soon be featured on the first-class menu of Acela trains traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C. The French restaurant's beef bourguignon — made with roasted carrots, pearl onions, bacon, cremini mushrooms, braised beef and red wine jus — is one of three new dishes rotating on the menu every three weeks this fall and winter.

All of the featured items come from restaurateur Stephen Starr's various properties. Amtrak announced a partnership with Starr back in May, rolling out select dishes from Buddakan, The Continental Mid-Town, Pizzeria Stella and Adrian on its spring and summer first-class menu. The Continental Mid-town will be included again in the fall and winter edition, this time through its lobster mac and cheese.

The other newcomer is Starr's D.C. restaurant Le Diplomate. Amtrak will feature the eatery's tropeze salad, a Mediterranean medley of cucumbers, chickpeas, couscous, lentils, shaved carrots and feta cheese.

Parc has received many accolades since it opened in 2008. On top of making many "best of Philly" restaurant lists, it's also been called one of the most romantic and scenic in the nation. In 2017, it was one of the top 50 highest-grossing independent restaurants in America.

