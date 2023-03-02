Flower shows and fashion week: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Great news for green thumbs: the Philadelphia Flower Show returns this weekend, promising tons of petals and vines this Saturday through Sunday, March 12.

But if you're not into flora, don't stress. The first weekend of the month has a little something for everyone, from foodies to fashionistas to fans of tiny animals. Check out the best Philly (and nearby South Jersey) has to offer with our weekend guide below:

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's latest expo promises its biggest displays yet, with 2,900-square-foot gardens crawling the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Featured exhibits include a "fairy house" with locally-grown trees and plants, as well as a Studio 54-inspired disco scene with tropical foliage. The Flower Show opens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week kicked off Tuesday, and the dinner deals continue all weekend long. Two dozen popular South Philly spots are participating, offering three-course prix fixe menu for $20, $30, $40 and $55.

Watch the runway at Fashion Week

Ever fantasize about sitting front row at a fashion show? Now is your chance, as Philadelphia prepares for its 18th annual Fashion Week at Live! Casino and Hotel. Runway shows, which are open to the public, are slated for Saturday and Sunday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $43.62.

Head over to Zone A to glimpse the Camden aquarium's new, 2-week-old little blue penguin chick. Weighing in at less than a pound, he's part of the smallest penguin species in the world. You can catch him on display with his parents and half-siblings this weekend, before he moves behind the scenes in roughly a week. Little blue penguin feeding times are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

