More Events:

March 02, 2023

Flower shows and fashion week: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly

Need something to do March 3-5? Grab a prix fixe deal in South Philly or visit a baby penguin at the aquarium in Camden

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things to do
Philly Flower Show Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Flower Show returns this weekend to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Above, orchids from the 2018 show.

Great news for green thumbs: the Philadelphia Flower Show returns this weekend, promising tons of petals and vines this Saturday through Sunday, March 12.

But if you're not into flora, don't stress. The first weekend of the month has a little something for everyone, from foodies to fashionistas to fans of tiny animals. Check out the best Philly (and nearby South Jersey) has to offer with our weekend guide below:

Stop and smell the roses at the 2023 Flower Show

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's latest expo promises its biggest displays yet, with 2,900-square-foot gardens crawling the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Featured exhibits include a "fairy house" with locally-grown trees and plants, as well as a Studio 54-inspired disco scene with tropical foliage. The Flower Show opens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feast on discounted East Passyunk eats

East Passyunk Restaurant Week kicked off Tuesday, and the dinner deals continue all weekend long. Two dozen popular South Philly spots are participating, offering three-course prix fixe menu for $20, $30, $40 and $55.

Watch the runway at Fashion Week

Ever fantasize about sitting front row at a fashion show? Now is your chance, as Philadelphia prepares for its 18th annual Fashion Week at Live! Casino and Hotel. Runway shows, which are open to the public, are slated for Saturday and Sunday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $43.62.

Meet Adventure Aquarium's new little blue penguin

Head over to Zone A to glimpse the Camden aquarium's new, 2-week-old little blue penguin chick. Weighing in at less than a pound, he's part of the smallest penguin species in the world. You can catch him on display with his parents and half-siblings this weekend, before he moves behind the scenes in roughly a week. Little blue penguin feeding times are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things to do Philadelphia Flower Show Adventure Aquarium Penguins East Passyunk Restaurant Week Fashion Week

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Carbon County man allegedly hid explosive in his luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport, feds say
Lehigh Valley airport explosive

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Addiction

FDA moves to restrict importation of xylazine, the animal tranquilizer exacerbating Philly's fentanyl crisis
Xylazine FDA traq

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers bully Heat despite late Joel Embiid scratch
Sixers-76ers-Heat-Tobias-Harris_030123_USAT

Recreation

Figure skating program in Kensington aims to make the sport accessible for local athletes
scanlon recreation center figure skating kensington 1

Family Friendly

Philadelphia Zoo's new exhibit includes life-sized dinosaurs and lots of bugs
Philadelphia Zoo immersive exhibit

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved