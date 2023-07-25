More News:

July 25, 2023

Three charged for schemes that exploited older adults in Philly

Josh Leyland is accused of scamming a 77-year-old out of $140,000 for home improvement before fleeing to the UK in 2019. In the other case, Summer Rifenburg and Michael Williams conspired to steal an older person's home

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
District Attorney Larry Krasner's office announced the arrest of three people in two separate cases related to financially scamming and defrauding seniors in Philadelphia.

Three people have been indicted for crimes related to exploiting and defrauding elderly adults in Philadelphia, prosecutors say.

Michael Williams, his significant other Summer Rifenburg, and Josh Leyland are facing multiple charges related to schemes to steal money and property from seniors.

Williams and Rifenburg allegedly conspired to steal the home of a senior with dementia, District Attorney Larry Krasner's office said. 

Williams is accused of opening an estate in the name of a senior's dead father and transferring the property as the estate's executor. 

Rifenburg, 44, and Williams, 55, face charges, including neglect of a care-dependent person, forgery, theft by deception, and related charges. They were arrested on June 29 after an investigation led by Philadelphia Police Detective Ryan Howell, a press release from the District Attorney's office said. 

The couple has a hearing on Monday, July 31.

"I'm so proud of the work our office's Elder Justice Unit has done in pursuit of justice for some of our city's most vulnerable," First Assistant Carolyn Temin said. "Elderly victims have special problems that younger victims don't have because as people age, they rely on others to assist them in day-to-day matters. Unfortunately, it is all too often those caregivers who abuse elders financially or physically."

Leyland, 26, a construction worker, was charged for allegedly defrauding a 77-year-old out of $140,000 in a home improvement scheme in 2019. 

Leyland allegedly convinced the man that his home required extensive repairs and that he needed to pay upfront with cashier's checks. There was hardly any work done, the DA's office said.

Despite not completing the work, Leyland used his passport to cash the checks before fleeing to the United Kingdom. 

After an investigation, Philadelphia Police, in tandem with the DA's Elder Justice Unit, Leyland was deported back to the U.S. He is charged with fraud, theft by deception, and related charges. He was arrested on June 3, and a preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Tuesday.

"Elder abuse, particularly involving financial scams, is occurring at a rapid and alarming rate across the country. This form of predation afflicts 1 in 10 older Americans at a cost of over $36.5 billion per year. It's also a very serious crisis in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Sarina Issenberg, coordinator of the Philadelphia Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team, said.

Anyone with knowledge of elderly abuse schemes or exploitation should contact Philadelphia's Elder Abuse Multidisciplinary Team at 215-686-5710. 

