August 12, 2024

Three dead in murder-suicide at Bucks County home, district attorney says

Steven Chow, 59, fatally shot his son and wife before taking his own life, according to prosecutors.

By Michael Tanenbaum
Three people were found dead inside a home in Buckingham Township on Monday morning.

A Buckingham Township man fatally shot his son and wife at their home Monday morning before taking his own life, the Bucks County district attorney's office said. 

Around 10:30 a.m., police surrounded the property at 3954 Charter Club Dr. after someone called 911 to report the shooting. At the time, investigators said there was no threat to the community. 

Later Monday afternoon, authorities said they found three bodies in the home. 

Investigators determined Steven Chow, 59, killed Raymond Chow, 21, and Amy Troung, 63, while they were in their beds. Steven Chow then shot himself, police said. 

Investigators did not immediately share additional details about what may have led to the shooting. 

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Buckingham Township Police at 215-794-8812 or the Bucks County district attorney's office at 215-348-6344. 

Michael Tanenbaum
