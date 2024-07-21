Three Eagles players were selected in the UFL Draft

July 21, 2024
Three undrafted rookie Eagles players — OL Gottlieb Ayedze, DT Gabe Hall, and TE McCallan Castles — were all selected in the UFL Draft on Wednesday.
What's the UFL? Well, it's a mix of the XFL and the USFL. Those leagues merged, in case you missed that.
What's the UFL Draft? Evidently, the UFL holds a draft for players who were not selected in the in the NFL Draft. Per FoxSports:
In order to be a draft-eligible prospect in the UFL College Draft, players must have been eligible and gone unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. Players selected Wednesday were also at least three years out of high school or waived their college eligibility.
UFL teams will hold the rights to players they select until they either report to the team or the team gives up the player's rights. All draftees who sign a UFL contract will have an "NFL Out" clause during the NFL season.
Ayedze was a first-round pick, fourth overall, by the D.C. Defenders. Hall also got picked in the first round, seventh overall, by the San Antonio Brahmas. Castles was selected in the ninth round, 65th overall, by the Memphis Showboats. They'll all compete for roster spots in Eagles training camp, to be clear.
Yes, it's a slow news day. As long as we're talking about undrafted rookie free agents, let's rank their likelihood of making the 53-man roster:
Please DM me for my home address, Pulitzer committee.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader