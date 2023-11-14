More Culture:

November 14, 2023

New TikTok feature allows users to save songs directly to Spotify, Apple Music

The video-sharing service teams up with popular audio-streaming platforms for the 'Add to Music App' function

Franki Rudnesky
Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Music TikTok
tiktok add music app Solen Feyissa/Unsplash

With TikTok's new Add to Music App feature, users can save songs from the video-sharing platform directly onto music streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

TikTok has become a launchpad for musicians, and the video-sharing app is now making it easier for users to stream new songs they discover while scrolling.

On Tuesday, TikTok began rolling out the new "Add to Music App" feature in the U.S. and the U.K. It allows users to save songs heard on TikTok directly to playlists on music-streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

MORE: Disney+, Hulu streaming services to become available on the same app

When users happen upon a song they enjoy while browsing TikTok's For You feed, they can click the "Add Song" button next to the track name at the bottom of a TikTok video. The track will then be saved to a default playlist in the preferred app, or users can choose to add it to a new or existing playlist. Users also can access the Add to Music App feature on an artist’s Sound Detail page.

tiktok spotify apple amazon musicProvided Image/TikTok

TikTok's newest feature allows users to add songs directly into playlists on streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Variety reported that no money is being exchanged between the platforms. Instead, TikTok is striving to increase the utility of its app for music listeners. TikTok also reportedly sees potential to monetize the integration with streaming platforms through its SoundOn music marketing and distribution program.

"TikTok is already the world's most powerful platform for music discovery and promotion," Ole Obermann, TikTok's global head of music business development, said in a statement. "Add to Music App takes this process a step further, creating a direct link between discovery on TikTok and consumption on a music streaming service... thereby generating even greater value for artists and rightsholders."

The new music-oriented feature comes a few months after the app introduced "Top 50" and "Viral 50" music charts, which rank the most popular songs on the app. It is separate from TikTok Music, TikTok's music streaming service that is available to users in countries like Brazil and Indonesia. TikTok has not yet announced plans to roll out TikTok Music in the U.S.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

