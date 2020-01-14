More News:

Toddler inhaled from vaping device as Pittsburgh-area teens recorded video, police allege

Two teens face child endangerment charges

By Virginia Streva
Two Pittsburgh-area teenagers are facing child endangerment charges after they allegedly allowed a toddler to use a vaping device and recorded a video of it.

Two Pittsburgh-area teenagers are facing child endangerment charges after allegedly allowing to a toddler to inhale from a vaping device and posting a video of it on social media. 

The alleged incident occurred while a 17-year-old girl, of Seward, Westmoreland County, was babysitting the two-year-old boy at a residence in St. Clair Township on Jan. 9, according to Pennsylvania State Police

The child grabbed a vaping device from a nightstand and began to inhale from it, police said. The 17-year-old and an 18-year-old Armagh woman who also was present allegedly allowed the boy to continue using it. 

At least one of the teenagers began recording the incident, according to police. A video was then posted to Snapchat. 

The video showed the teenagers laughing while the boy used the device, according to CNN, which obtained the video from an affiliate radio station. The boy coughed after inhaling and fell down. 

The vaping device is believed to have contained 3% nicotine, but no amount of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana, police said. The two teenagers are not related to the boy.

After receiving a tip about the video, police said they alerted the boy's parents, who were unaware of the incident. The video also was reported to Children and Youth Services.

The teens' identities have not been released by police, but the United School District of Armagh confirmed to CNN that the teens are students within the district.

