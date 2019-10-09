More News:

October 09, 2019

Man arrested for Ocean County hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old boy

Alexander Politan, 31, of Toms River, allegedly was driving the 2014 black Jeep Cherokee that struck the Lakewood High School teen, police say

By Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Hit-and-Run
New Jersey arrest hit-and-run Ocean County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook

Alexander Politan, 31, was charged Tuesday with allegedly killing 15-year-old Lakewood High School student Jesus Lopez-Grande in a hit-and-run crash on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Ocean County.

A man was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run in Ocean County, New Jersey, that killed a Lakewood High School student and injured his father.

Alexander, Politan, 31, of Toms River, was charged Tuesday with causing the death of another while driving with a suspended license and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in death, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said

Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, and his father, Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, 37, were walking east on Oak Street in Lakewood Township on Friday, police said. Around 9:20 p.m. the father and son were struck by a vehicle driving east. Lopez-Grande was found lying facing face down in a driveway and died at the scene. His father suffered an elbow injury. 

Debris belonging to a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee was found at the crash site, investigators said. Police matched the broken parts to a vehicle belonging to Politan that was parked in the driveway of a residence in Toms River on Sunday.

The Jeep had damage to the passenger side, investigators noted. A search warrant was obtained and police allege Politan had been operating the vehicle when it struck and killed Lopez-Grande.

Politan is being held at Ocean County Jail where awaits a detention hearing. 

