Tow truck driver shot during attempted robbery in Southwest Philly, police say

A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery in Southwest Philadelphia Monday night, police say.

The man had just gotten off work around 11 p.m. and parked his tow truck when he was approached by four males wearing dark clothing on the 2100 block of S. 72nd Street, multiple media reports said.

The exchange between the tow truck driver and the four young males escalated and at least four shots were fired at the driver. The tow truck driver was hit three times in the arm, leg, and stomach, 6ABC reported.

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and is in critical condition, FOX29 said.

None of the four males have been identified or arrested and an investigation is underway. The alleged attempted robbers ran on foot from the scene, according to NBC10.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said that there is surveillance footage of the area available to aid the police, 6ABC said.



Anyone with information should call the police at (215) 686-8477; anonymous tips can be submitted online.