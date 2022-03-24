More overnight lane closures scheduled for I-95 in Philly and Delco next week

There will be more lane closures on overnight on I-95 next week, affecting travel in parts of Philadelphia and Delaware County. Additionally, a portion of Columbus Boulevard will have traffic restrictions one day next week for a separate roadwork project.

The I-95 lane closures in Philly will impact travel in both directions on I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge. These begin 9 p.m. Sunday, March 27, and are scheduled to continue nightly through Friday, April 1. The lane restrictions will be lifted at 5 a.m. the next morning, each day. Crews will be doing soil-boring tests in preparation for future projects in this area, PennDOT said.

On the southbound side Columbus Boulevard in Penn's Landing, vehicle and bike lane closures will be in effect between Lombard Circle and I-95's northbound on ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Crews will be doing stormwater drainage maintenance, PennDOT said.

In Delco, the I-95 lane closures begin between Route 452 and the Blue Route starting on Monday, March 28.

One lane on the northbound and southbound sides of that portion of highway will be closed from 7-9 p.m. and then 5-6 a.m. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. those nights, there will be two lanes closed on both sides in the same area. The closures take place Monday through Thursday.

on Friday and Saturday, there will be sections of single- and double-lane closures in both directions on the same stretch between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The Delaware County construction is part of a larger PennDOT project along the 11-mile stretch of I-95 between Lower Chichester and Ridley Park. It includes pavement repairs to 41 ramps, minor structural repairs to 15 bridges, median barrier repairs, replacing damaged or missing traffic signs and improvements to the Pennsylvania Welcome Center, among other projects.

Drives should allow extra time when traveling through the work areas; backups and delays are expected, PennDOT said. All scheduled work is weather dependent.



