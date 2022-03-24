More News:

March 24, 2022

More overnight lane closures scheduled for I-95 in Philly and Delco next week

PennDOT also advised that a portion of southbound Columbus Boulevard will be closed on March 29

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
PennDOT betsy ross StreetView/Google Maps

PennDOT says portions of I-95 in Delaware County and Philadelphia will have lane closures next week. In the city the area affected will be near the Betsy Ross Bridge interchange, pictured above.

There will be more lane closures on overnight on I-95 next week, affecting travel in parts of Philadelphia and Delaware County. Additionally, a portion of Columbus Boulevard will have traffic restrictions one day next week for a separate roadwork project.

The I-95 lane closures in Philly will impact travel in both directions on I-95 near the Betsy Ross BridgeThese begin 9 p.m. Sunday, March 27, and are scheduled to continue nightly through Friday, April 1. The lane restrictions will be lifted at 5 a.m. the next morning, each day. Crews will be doing soil-boring tests in preparation for future projects in this area, PennDOT said.

On the southbound side Columbus Boulevard in Penn's Landing, vehicle and bike lane closures will be in effect between Lombard Circle and I-95's northbound on ramp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29. Crews will be doing stormwater drainage maintenance, PennDOT said.

In Delco, the I-95 lane closures begin between Route 452 and the Blue Route starting on Monday, March 28.

One lane on the northbound and southbound sides of that portion of highway will be closed from 7-9 p.m. and then 5-6 a.m. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. those nights, there will be two lanes closed on both sides in the same area. The closures take place Monday through Thursday.

on Friday and Saturday, there will be sections of single- and double-lane closures in both directions on the same stretch between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The Delaware County construction is part of a larger PennDOT project along the 11-mile stretch of I-95 between Lower Chichester and Ridley Park. It includes pavement repairs to 41 ramps, minor structural repairs to 15 bridges, median barrier repairs, replacing damaged or missing traffic signs and improvements to the Pennsylvania Welcome Center, among other projects.

Drives should allow extra time when traveling through the work areas; backups and delays are expected, PennDOT said. All scheduled work is weather dependent.


Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Philadelphia Traffic I-95 I-76 Columbus Boulevard Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Parties

5 reasons your next party needs to be at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is looking for people actively taking Coumadin

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Education

Temple University to provide off-campus landlords with funding for security cameras and lighting
Temple University Landlords

Senior Health

Excessive daytime napping linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's disease in older adults, study finds
Alzheimers Sleep Study

Arts & Culture

Exhibit at Fairmount Water Works explores legacy of racial discrimination in public pools
Pool exhibit Fairmount Water Works

Performances

Benefit concert for Ukraine at Penn Rotunda to feature traditional Eastern European music
Ukraine Benefit Concert

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved