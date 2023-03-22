Amtrak, NJ Transit trains resume service between Philly, New York after being halted due to brush fire

UPDATE 6:50 P.M.: Amtrak and NJ Transit have resumed service between Philadelphia and New York after it was delayed due to brush fires in New Jersey that were burning near rail lines on Wednesday afternoon. Passengers should still expect service delays and cancellations, and passengers can find the latest information by checking the Amtrak Northeast's and NJ Transit's Twitter accounts.

Amtrak service between Philadelphia's 30th Street Station and New York Penn Station is suspended Wednesday afternoon due to fire department activity. NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor Line between New York Penn Station and Trenton was also affected.

Service is disrupted due to multiple brush fires near rail lines in New Jersey which began impacting train services around 2:45 p.m.

"As of 5:23 PM ET: Due to continued fire department activity in the Metropark (MET) area, rail service between Philadelphia (PHL) and New York (NYP) remains temporarily suspended until further notice," Amtrak Northeast said in a tweet.

Amtrak Train 148 and Keystone Train 652 are being held in Philadelphia.

NJ Transit service was also affected between New York and Trenton.

"Northeast Corridor Line rail service is suspended in both directions between Trenton and Penn Station New York due to fire department activity near Edison," NJ Transit wrote on Twitter around 4 p.m.

Since then, NJ Transit has said that limited service has resumed between Penn Station New York and Metropark, in Woodbridge, due to fire department activity near Edison.

Amtrak and NJ Transit are continuously updating riders with new information via Twitter.