February 21, 2019

Travel and Adventure Show returning to Philly with tips from top travel experts

This year, you can apply for a passport or renew on site

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
passport Photo by Jon Tyson/ on Unsplash

Start planning your next trip today!

The Travel and Adventure Show will return to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10. 

If you're thinking of booking a vacation, this is the place to go for tips and advice from travel experts, and to score amazing travel deals. 

This year, you can also apply for a passport at the show, or renew your passport.

At the show, there will be more than 30 seminars hosted in three theaters.

• Travel Theater: Hear from top travel celebrity personalities, such as Patricia Schultz. The bestselling author of "1,000 Places to See Before You Die" will share hidden gems to add to your bucket list.

• Destination Theater: Experts will give you the in-depth info on how to travel like a local.

• Savvy Traveler Theater: Here's where you'll get the best travel advice. Topics include packing tips, travel safety and budget hacks.

When you're not sitting in on a seminar, make sure to check out the exhibitor booths where you can start planning your next trip and win prizes.

A one-day ticket to the show is $11 and a two-day ticket is $18 online, At the door, the price is $15 for a one-day ticket and $22 for a two-day ticket (cash only). Anyone 16 or younger can attend for free. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Below are the show hours.

• Saturday, March 9 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, March 10 – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2019 Philadelphia Travel and Adventure Show

Saturday, March 9, through Sunday, March 10
$11-$22 per person
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

