February 20, 2019

Promising research suggests a universal flu vaccine could be near

This vaccine could permanently fend off the flu, or at least keep it at bay for several years

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
researchers in lab flu vaccine unsplash Ben Wicks/Unsplash

The seemingly too-good-to-be-true thought of a flu shot that fights off all three strains of influenza — Influenza A, B, and C viruses — just got a little more real.

Researchers have discovered that certain immune cells that already exist in the human body can fight all three strains perhaps permanently or, at the very least, for several years, Science Alert reported Wednesday. 

Current estimates establish the effectiveness of flu vaccines to be about 40 percent, a percent that slashes someone's risk of getting sick by about two-fifths, according to Medical News Today. The downside is, they are not effective against all flu strains, hence the need to get vaccinated annually, Medical News Today explains.

That said, it could all change — and soon. Scientists have reportedly pinpointed an immune cell that can protect against all flu strains, according to research published in the journal Nature Immunology out of the University of Melbourne. 

Under the current vaccine protocols, various strains of the flu are included in each year's vaccine, albeit at different rates in order to beat mutated versions of the virus, Science Alert explains. 

That said, certain strains of the flu haven’t been studied enough, which spurred this research team to begin this study, Medical News Today explains. "Influenza B immunology particularly has remained largely understudied because it doesn't have pandemic potential," Katherine Kedzierska, senior author, says. "However, it is a serious virus that can lead to death and severe illness, mostly in children, and was one of the missing pieces of the universal flu protection puzzle."

After looking into how these different viruses effect the body, Medical News Today reports, researchers used mass spectrometry (study of the weight and structure of molecules) to examine influenza epitopes (which provoke immune response) in the blood and lungs of humans and conducted vaccination tests. With this information, the team discovered that killer T cells protect against all types of influenza virus: A, B, and C.

The findings of this study will hopefully lead to the creation of a universal flu vaccine that would be able to protect against the flu for many years at a time. 

