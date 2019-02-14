More Health:

February 14, 2019

CDC issues mid-season report on the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine

To start, it's more effective than last year's formulation

By Bailey King
With health officials predicting the worst of this year’s flu activity is ahead, you may want to consider getting a flu shot if you haven't already, especially since this year's vaccine is reportedly more effective than last year's formulation.

According to a report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the effectiveness of this year's vaccine is estimated at 47 percent, significantly higher than the 36 percent rate recorded during the 2017-2018 flu season, which claimed the lives of more than 250 people in Pennsylvania alone, TIME reports. 

The difference is partly because the dominant influenza virus last year, H3N2, was known to cause more serious illnesses and to be less responsive to vaccination than other strains. This year, H1N1 — which is more easily targeted by the flu shot — has been the dominant virus, leading to less-severe and fewer illnesses overall, according to TIME.

RELATED READ: Does doubling up on flu shots provide more protection?

It's no secret — and there are studies to back it up — that vaccination can help reduce the risk of flu-related deaths in kids, CNN reports. In fact, CNN adds, 80 percent of the children in the United States who died from flu last season were unvaccinated. 

Despite this more effective vaccine and less-severe flu season, the death toll is rising for the illness. The CDC estimates that the flu has infected more than 15 million Americans mid-way through this season, and has caused over seven million medical visits, 186,000 hospitalizations and 15,900 deaths, including 28 confirmed pediatric deaths, TIME reports.

As a reminder, the CDC recommends flu shots for nearly every American older than six months of age, with few exceptions. Additionally, you can keep tabs on all flu-related news and updates via the CDC’s weekly updates here

Bailey King
