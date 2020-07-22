More News:

July 22, 2020

Three people stabbed at Tropicana casino in Atlantic City

Police arrest four people – including one man who was stabbed

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Stabbings
tropicana casino stabbing jersey DrVenkman/Creative Commons

Three men were stabbed on the floor of the Tropicana Atlantic City casino early Monday.

New Jersey State Police have arrested four people tied to a stabbing incident at an Atlantic City casino.

Three men were stabbed on the Tropicana Atlantic City floor around 3 a.m. Monday, according to The Press of Atlantic City. One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. 

One of the four men arrested – Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina, also was among the men stabbed.

Both McNeil and Jabari Cummings, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, were charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a pair of weapons offenses. Cummings also was charged with possessing crack cocaine and tampering with evidence. 

The other two men arrested – Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York, and Tyevon Walker, 22, of Brooklyn – each were charged with robbery. 

McNeil and the other two men who were stabbed received treatment at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. The names of the two other men, including the one sustaining life-threatening injuries, were not released. 

Atlantic City's casinos reopened July 2 at 25% capacity and with various other health and safety measures in place. All casino patrons are required to wear masks.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Stabbings New Jersey Tropicana Crime Investigations Casinos Gambling Atlantic City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What will Al Horford's role for Sixers look like in Orlando?
Embiid-Horford_072220_usat

Controversies

Bloomsburg Fair denies transphobic motive for dunk tank with Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine impersonator
Rachel Levine Bloomsburg Fair

Prevention

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early results
Oxford coronavirus vaccine

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Yes or no on Devonta Freeman, and who will be in the next round of cuts?
072220DevontaFreeman

NBA

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle starts YouTube series documenting life inside NBA bubble
USATSI_14102089.jpg

Flowers

Surprise flower displays to pop up around Cape May this summer
Cape May flower displays

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved