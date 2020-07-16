More News:

July 16, 2020

Three Philly women charged in alleged attack on Spirit Airlines employees

Cellphone video shows incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Spirit Airlines Philly Women EEJCC/Creative Commons

Three Philadelphia women were charged in an attack on Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2020.

A delayed flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia appears to have prompted an attack on Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 

Cellphone video of the Tuesday night incident showed women throwing various items at Spirit Airlines staff, including shoes, phones and water bottles.

Broward County deputy sheriffs arrested three Philadelphia women. They were identified as Tymaya Wright, 20; Danaysha Dixon, 22; and Keira Ferguson, 21. 

The three women each face battery charges. Wright is also charged with theft.

Three airline employees suffered minor injuries during the attack, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLE: Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run on cyclist in North Philly

"We thank our team members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (on Tuesday)," the airline said. "Three guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our team members. Three of our team members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Florida Airports Spirit Airlines Philadelphia Fort Lauderdale

