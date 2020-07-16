Three Philly women charged in alleged attack on Spirit Airlines employees

A delayed flight from Fort Lauderdale to Philadelphia appears to have prompted an attack on Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Cellphone video of the Tuesday night incident showed women throwing various items at Spirit Airlines staff, including shoes, phones and water bottles.

Broward County deputy sheriffs arrested three Philadelphia women. They were identified as Tymaya Wright, 20; Danaysha Dixon, 22; and Keira Ferguson, 21.

The three women each face battery charges. Wright is also charged with theft.

Three airline employees suffered minor injuries during the attack, Spirit Airlines said in a statement.