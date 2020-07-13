Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run on cyclist in North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 32-year-old cyclist on Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:35 p.m. on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue, police said at a press conference Monday morning. The stretch of road borders Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The victim, William Lindsay, of Havertown, Delaware County, was found unconscious on the roadway suffering from a severe head injury. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after 11 p.m.

It is unclear which direction the vehicle and Lindsay were traveling at the time of the incident. There were no witnesses and the driver did not remain at the scene, police said.



Police were unable to provide a description of the vehicle. Glass found in Lindsay's hair and clothing led investigators to believe the vehicle sustained damage to its windshield.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The incident is Philadelphia's third fatal car crash involving a cyclist in the last month. Nadir Naffis Holloman, 18, died on Kelly Drive last week and 17-year-old Sam Ozer was killed in a crash in Roxborough on June 21.

Anyone with information concerning the crash on Ridge Avenue is asked to contact the Philadelphia police tip line at (215) 686-8477.