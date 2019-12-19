President Donald Trump's impeachment split Congress – and continues to divide the internet

December 19, 2019
A divided House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Congress voted mostly down party lines, with the first article of impeachment, on abuse of power, passing 230 to 197. Two Democrats, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted against it. Van Drew also plans to switch parties.
The second article, on obstruction, passed 228-198. Rep. Jared Golden, of Maine, joined fellow Democrats in opposing it. No Republican voted in favor of impeachment on either charge.
Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress. Former presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached but not removed from office.
The articles will next move to the Republican-led Senate for a trial, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she doesn't plan to hand them over until the Senate has a plan in place for the trial. Her announcement followed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing that he planned to acquit the president.
The historic event has shaken up many people — Republicans and Democrats, alike.
The gavel heard round the world.#Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/n6U8V2XREy— Misti Simpson 🌊☕☕🍷❤🧡💛💚💙💜 (@SimpsonMisti) December 19, 2019
Some responded to Pelosi's stark reaction to the Democrats celebrating after she banged her gavel to announce the president had been impeached.
❤️ I fucking love @SpeakerPelosi! ❤️ The House speaker immediately urged her fellow Democrats to stop applauding as she called the final vote on the first article of impeachment. Pelosi wants a somber tone and not be seen celebrating the impeachment process. 🎥 @BuzzFeedNews pic.twitter.com/QF2ZTLD8lJ— Lisa Verzosa (@LisaVerzosa) December 19, 2019
Nancy Pelosi was so mad, when Democrats cheered after the first the First Article of Impeachment was passed.— Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) December 19, 2019
Why?
They exposed *the truth* that Democrats weren't "sad" the duly elected President was being impeached.
They were celebrating. ⬇️pic.twitter.com/iKIumFmxyO
However, this woman was more scared than anything.
I saw the look that Nancy Pelosi gave to the Dems and without context, I quickly shut my mouth, cleaned my room, and am now washing the car. And I don't own a car.#IMPEACHMENTVOTE #Impeached #Impeached45 #ImpeachedPresident pic.twitter.com/2hnCNbbU2h— Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) December 19, 2019
Many were excited about Pelosi's stance on the matter.
@SpeakerPelosi is one of the strongest women in this nation. Thank you for fighting for our constitution and doing what is right! #ThursdayThoughts #Impeached45 #RemoveTrump pic.twitter.com/dkCxw5qv25— Jaime (@jvaca05) December 19, 2019
But others, like Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, didn't find her hesitancy to hold onto the articles of impeachment all that appealing.
Nancy Pelosi holding the articles of impeachment to get a “better deal” on a Senate trial is an admission that the House failed to do their job.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 19, 2019
They rushed right through this sham impeachment.
Now, Pelosi is scared of the truth.
Though, this comedian highlighted a fact from previous years.
Dear Speaker Pelosi,— St. Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 19, 2019
Mitch McConnell held Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination for 293 days.
Feel free to hold the Articles of Impeachment from the Senate as long as you want.
Meanwhile, this guy simply wanted people to understand that impeachment doesn't actually mean he's getting removed from office.
Posting this since so many people seem to have no idea how impeachment’s work. Impeachment does not equal removal from office. #Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/KOQwObjUkq— Landon Crenshaw (@Crenshaw78) December 19, 2019
And then, there's this guy. He kept his political opinion to himself. He just wanted to finally use this very appropriate GIF.
No politics here, however this is literally the perfect time for this meme #Impeached45 pic.twitter.com/nOEWT3H6fW— Dyn Jarren 🐝🇩🇪 (@elbowpenguin) December 19, 2019
