More News:

December 19, 2019

President Donald Trump's impeachment split Congress – and continues to divide the internet

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Impeachment Donald Trump
President Donald Trump impeached congress Xinhua/Sipa USA

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds the gavel as House members vote on two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump in Washington D.C. on Dec. 18, 2019. The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

A divided House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Congress voted mostly down party lines, with the first article of impeachment, on abuse of power, passing 230 to 197. Two Democrats, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted against it. Van Drew also plans to switch parties. 

The second article, on obstruction, passed 228-198. Rep. Jared Golden, of Maine, joined fellow Democrats in opposing it. No Republican voted in favor of impeachment on either charge.

Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress. Former presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached but not removed from office. 

The articles will next move to the Republican-led Senate for a trial, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she doesn't plan to hand them over until the Senate has a plan in place for the trial. Her announcement followed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing that he planned to acquit the president. 

The historic event has shaken up many people — Republicans and Democrats, alike. 

Some responded to Pelosi's stark reaction to the Democrats celebrating after she banged her gavel to announce the president had been impeached.


However, this woman was more scared than anything.

Many were excited about Pelosi's stance on the matter. 

But others, like Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, didn't find her hesitancy to hold onto the articles of impeachment all that appealing.

Though, this comedian highlighted a fact from previous years.

Meanwhile, this guy simply wanted people to understand that impeachment doesn't actually mean he's getting removed from office. 

And then, there's this guy. He kept his political opinion to himself. He just wanted to finally use this very appropriate GIF. 


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Impeachment Donald Trump United States Congress Nancy Pelosi

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Voting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill allowing people on probation, parole to vote
Voting rights new jersey

Addiction

FDA greenlights sale of cigarettes with 95% less nicotine
FDA approves sale of reduced nicotine cigarettes

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Food & Drink

Stove & Tap ready to open new location in Malvern
Stove & Tap Malvern

Performances

Traditional Irish music to be performed at Museum of the American Revolution
Irish music at Museum of the American Revolution

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved