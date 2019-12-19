President Donald Trump's impeachment split Congress – and continues to divide the internet

A divided House of Representatives voted on Wednesday night to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Congress voted mostly down party lines, with the first article of impeachment, on abuse of power, passing 230 to 197. Two Democrats, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted against it. Van Drew also plans to switch parties.

The second article, on obstruction, passed 228-198. Rep. Jared Golden, of Maine, joined fellow Democrats in opposing it. No Republican voted in favor of impeachment on either charge.

Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress. Former presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached but not removed from office.

The articles will next move to the Republican-led Senate for a trial, but Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she doesn't plan to hand them over until the Senate has a plan in place for the trial. Her announcement followed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announcing that he planned to acquit the president.

