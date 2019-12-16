More News:

December 16, 2019

Seven aides resign after Rep. Jeff Van Drew decides to switch to the Republican Party

Only one staff member remains in the South Jersey lawmaker's Washington office

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics House of Representatives
Jeff Van Drew Republican aides resign Fox News/YouTube

Seven aides have resigned from Rep. Jeff Van Drew's Washington office after the congressman decided to switch political parties. The lawmaker reportedly made the decision after meeting with President Donald Trump last week.

Seven staffers for South Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew have resigned following reports that the Democratic Congressman is switching political parties. 

Van Drew, who represents New Jersey's second congressional district, was one of two Democrats who voted against the rules laying out the impeachment process of President Donald Trump.

The resignations left Chief of Staff Allison Murphy as the only staff member in Van Drew's Washington office. 

Five staffers delivered a joint resignation letter Sunday night to Murphy, saying they were "deeply saddened and disappointed" by Van Drew's decision to join the Republican Party. 

Legislative Director Javier Gamboa, spokeswoman Mackenzie Lucas, Legislative Assistant Caroline Wood and Deputy Staff chiefs Edward Kacmarski and Justin M. O’Leary added that they could "no longer in good conscience continue our service on the Congressman's employ."

Here's more from their letter: 

“Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office.

"Over the past year, Trump Republicans, have sided with special interests over the needs of working people. Worse, they continue to aid and abet Trump as he shreds the Constitution and tears the country apart. They have refused to grapple with how the president of the United States has jeopardized our national security for this own political advantage.”

sixth staffer also had resigned, CNN reported on Sunday. The New York Times added to that total on Monday, reporting a seventh staffer had resigned. 

The Washington Post first reported on Saturday that Rep. Van Drew was planning to join the Republicans at Trump's request. 

Van Drew, a freshman lawmaker, is up for re-election next year. He replaced former Rep. Frank LoBiondo, a Republican who served the district from 1995 to 2019. 

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, claimed Van Drew was trying "to salvage his own election." According to an internal campaign poll obtained by USA Today, only 24% of Democratic primary voters in South Jersey thought Van Drew should get re-elected while 60% of voters wanted someone new in office. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics House of Representatives New Jersey Cape May County Atlantic County President Trump

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies' GM Matt Klentak seems open to making more moves this winter
klentak-girardi_121619_usat

Year in Review

2019's best animal stories: A kangaroo heist, a weeks-long emu chase, and more
Wawa crow robbery

Health News

CDC: At least 1,300 people have died from the flu so far this season
Early flu season complications Pennsyvlania

Sixers

Who could Sixers target now that NBA's December 15th trade day has passed?
jj-redick_121619_usat

Celebrities

Are Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner getting back together?
kendall jenner ben simmons

Food & Drink

Oyster House offering shucking classes with Champagne
Oyster House offering shucking class

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved