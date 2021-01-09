Here are the best reactions to Twitter suspending President Trump's account

Twitter announced it had permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account, citing that the account could cause "further incitement of violence," Friday night.

This move shook the internet and sparked comments from elected officials, jokes from celebrities, and questions about freedom of speech as a whole.

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," according to a statement from Twitter.

The company released a detailed analysis breaking down President Trump's most recent tweets and how they were deemed harmful. They said public officials are not above the rules and standards set for all users, and their public interest framework is based on the fact that people "have a right to hold power to account in the open."



After the announcement Friday night, Twitter exploded with responses from politicians to celebrities to every day Twitter users.

Actor Mark Ruffalo simply thanked Twitter for making the call to cut Trump's account.

Mark Warner, a Democratic Senator from Virginia, said this step was long "overdue," and called out the harm that the spread of misinformation can cause. He said Trump was just one part of the larger problem.

Twitter account Defend America asked Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen what is take on the news was. He said Trump relied on Twitter "the same way we require oxygen to breathe."

Hilary Clinton referenced one of her old tweets from 2016 when she was running against Trump in the presidential election where she called on Trump to delete his Twitter account. She replied to her tweet with a check mark emoji.

While several politicians spoke up, both President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris stayed quiet. As of the morning of Jan. 9, both accounts steered clear of responding to the news.

Not everyone was celebrating the social media platform's decision.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that suspending Trump's account was a form of censorship and said "we are living Orwell's 1984." This comparison caused #1984ishere to start trending on Twitter.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN said suspending Trump's account was unbelievable and a form of censorship.

Megyn Kelly, a former FOX news anchor, drew criticism at Twitter's decision, saying that anyone who wasn't "woke" would be next.

Senator Lindsey Graham called out Twitter for allowing the Ayatollah to tweet, but suspending President Trump.

Above all else, Twitter users found a way to make a joke out of the news





Comedian Billy Eichner called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take him off the platform next.

The Daily Show jabbed at Melania Trump's anti-cyber bullying campaign #BeBest.

Wanda Sykes chimed in, saying Twitter should take down even more accounts as well.



Model and actress Chrissy Teigen posted a screenshot of Trump's deactivated account with one big, long laugh.