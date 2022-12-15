Tyrone Johnson: The entire Eagles coaching staff deserves an award this season

This is the best Eagles team in franchise history by a wide margin. I am so sure that I already have my ticket booked in February for the Super Bowl.

The ticket is non-refundable because I am that sure about it. Jalen Hurts is the league MVP, Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown went over 1,000 yards in rushing and passing respectively (as the Eagles went to 12-1 last week) and the defense has been great.

Remember when the Washington game was going to be the blueprint to beat the Eagles? All they have done since is control Johnathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, Derrick Henry, and Saquon Barkley and gone 4-0.

We should take a moment to credit the coaching staff while we are rightfully praising the players. Nick Sirianni’s personality and fire are clearly matched by his ability to connect with his players in his own unique way. In his time in Philadelphia there has not been a single rumor or moment when it has been suggested that the locker room isn’t 100% on board.

When many like me thought his fertilizer speech was odd, it was the turning point of his young coaching career.

Since he revealed his growth theory in late October 2021, the Eagles have lost three total regular season games. It may look and sound differently than we are used to, but it is effective. The Eagles are prepared, and he gets the most out of his players. If a player isn’t playing well under Sirianni (Jalen Reagor for example), it is due to the player.

Sirianni should be NFL Coach of the Year and I don’t think it is very close.

The offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has become a masterful play caller in his 2nd year in the position. The Eagles are 1st in the NFL in points per game. They are 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game and 3rd in total yards per game. The only reason the passing numbers aren’t also as high is because the Eagles are constantly playing with a lead.

I would be shocked if Steichen isn’t a head coach next season. We will worry about this after the parade but, don’t be too concerned because Brian Johnson, the current QB coach, and former offensive coordinator at Florida is on the staff. He has an excellent relationship with Hurts, has helped aid his development this year and would be an amazing in-house replacement.

Let’s not forget offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Stoutland University has once again turned out the best offensive line in the game. He was brought to Philly by Chip Kelly in 2013, stayed for the entire Doug Pederson era, and is still helping Sirianni. Thankfully, he seems content to be here because I have no idea what it would be like without him.

We are finally seeing what the hype was with Johnathan Gannon who was anointed as a head coach before he was a defensive coordinator. As I mentioned already that gauntlet that was supposed to derail the season was less than a speedbump, it may have been a ramp.

The run defense over the last four games:

Opponent RB YPC Colts Jonathan Taylor 3.8 Packers Aaron Jones 3.6 Titans Derrick Henry 2.7 Giants Saquon Barkley 3.1





Overall, the Eagles defense is 7th in points per game allowed, they are 1st against the pass and 2nd overall. Gannon deserves a tremendous amount of credit for that. He has improved at his job as he’s gotten more experience. Again, he had never called defensive plays before he got the job here and it is not his fault that he was hyped so heavily. We were right to expect him to be ready for the job because there are only 32 of them, but he is doing better week after week.

Even special team’s coach Michael Clay has been better the last couple weeks.

Again, things are so good right now. We have a responsibility to enjoy it and recognize the hard work of everyone involved because we know this doesn’t happen often enough in Philadelphia. Great players plus great coaches equal 12-1 and in February, a Super Bowl victory.

