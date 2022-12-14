Jalen Hurts, Javon Hargrave, Jason Kelce lead the Eagles in Pro Bowl voting

With Pro Bowl fan voting in its final hours, three Eagles hold the lead in the NFC for their respective positions.

Jalen Hurts, with 147,956 votes, is the frontrunner at quarterback, per an NFL release on the vote posted Wednesday.

Javon Hargrave, with 91,749 votes, leads at defensive tackle.

And Jason Kelce, with 105,182 taillies, is an unsurprising favorite at center.

Hurts, in his second year as the full-time starting QB, has made enormous strides as a passer to the point where he's considered a serious MVP candidate. Through 13 games, he's thrown for 3,157 yards and 22 touchdowns, rushed for 686 yards and 10 more scores, and has taken incredible care of the football with just three interceptions on the season and a completion rate of 68 percent.

Hargrave has been a force on the interior defensive line, recording eight sacks on a unit that has sustained a pressure rate of at least 50 percent in three of its last four games, including Sunday's win over the Giants when it recorded a season-high 51.3 percent and saw Hargrave generate five quarterback pressures. The 29-year old recorded five of his eight sacks across the Steelers (Oct. 30) and Texans (Nov. 3) games alone.

Kelce, meanwhile, at age 35 and in his 12th season, continues to play at an elite and consistent level, scoring an 89.9 overall grade on Pro Football Focus which ranks him as the league's top center. He's also on a consecutive starts streak that reached 135 games with Sunday's win over the Giants.

Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR Tyreek Hill, Minnesota WR Justin Jefferson, and Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce are the five highest vote-getters as of Wednesday.

As a whole, the Eagles as a team have generated the third-most votes behind the Vikings and 49ers.

Voting closes on Thursday, so fans will have one more day to make a final push for their favorite players.

Other Eagles who have a Pro Bowl case include defensive end Brandon Graham, who just had a three-sack performance against the Giants that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors; Lane Johnson, one of the best offensive tackles in football; Miles Sanders, who just reach the 1,000-yards rushing mark for the firs time in his career; and star receiver A.J. Brown, who has 10 touchdowns, more than 1,000 yards receiving, and has vastly opened up the Eagles' offense.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson were also having Pro Bowl-worthy seasons, but injuries left both of them off the fan ballot.

Players and coaches also have a say in the final selections for the NFC and AFC, and will cast their votes Friday.

The rosters will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Pro Bowl is taking an entirely different form this year, shifting away from the traditional exhibition game that always struggled to maintain interest to a week's worth of skills competition and a flag football game that the league hopes will put a more captivating spin on things.

Still, the ideal outcome for all Eagles fans is that the players selected won't have to worry about the Pro Bowl at all, instead having something better to do in Arizona.

