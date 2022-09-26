More Sports:

September 26, 2022

NFL shifts Pro Bowl to skills competitions, flag football game

The Pro Bowl as we've known it over

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Darius-Slay-Pro-Bowl-2022-NFL.jpg Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay poses for a photo with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and Panthers mascot Sir Purr during last year's Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl as we've known it is over. 

The NFL announced Monday morning that it's doing away with the annual NFC vs. AFC exhibition, instead opting for a week's worth of skills competitions and a flag football game on February 5, 2023 that the league is now dubbing "The Pro Bowl Games."

The All-Star event, that's long been in need of a revamp, will return to Las Vegas for a second straight year, with programming and promotion being helmed by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions. Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowler, will also be a consistent on-air personality throughout the week and be part of the coaching staff for the flag football game to cap things off. 

The Pro Bowl has been a point of criticism for years, decades even, from fans and players alike. It's a meaningless game that renders the risk of injury completely pointless, which means the league's best – who actually attend, that is – never go at full speed. The end result is usually a high-scoring, but often boring and entirely forgettable affair. 

But with a shift to skills challenges and flag football, the league is hoping this will reignite interest.

"We've received invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we're thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight Flag football as an integral part of the sport's future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring our players, their families and fans closer than ever before," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business and League Events, in a statement.

The Eagles had five Pro Bowlers last season – center Jason Kelce, cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, defensive end Josh Sweat, and kicker Jake Elliott – and while the game itself lost its luster a long time ago, a selection to it still means something. 

Sweat, for example, made the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for San Francisco's Nick Bosa, but in May talked about how he wanted to make the NFC roster "straight up" next time. 

"I don't want to wait my turn and see if I'm going to get in," he said

Now, how the new format will incorporate linemen will have to be seen, but Kelce has a few ideas:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Darius Slay Pro Bowl Jason Kelce Josh Sweat

Videos

Featured

Limited - JoCo - Ashlan Meadows Apple Cider

Spend a weekend in Smithfield this October: Exit 95, off I-95
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA board votes to acquire 70 properties for King of Prussia rail extension project
SEPTA KOP Rail

Sponsored

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Children's Health

Formula may be right for infants, but experts warn that toddlers don't need it
Instant formula

Eagles

Jalen Hurts jumps to second in NFL MVP odds after 3-0 start
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Touchdown-Quez-Watkins-Week-2-Vkings-2022

Food & Drink

La Colombe to serve pumpkin spice latte on tap for first time ever
La Colombe PSL on tap

Arts & Culture

At Penn museum's art of smells exhibit, beauty is in the nose of the beholder
Sissel Tolaas art smell exhibit University of Penn

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved