August 16, 2019

Recall: Mechanical tidbits found in Weaver's ready-to-eat chicken patties

Nearly 40,000 pounds of the Tyson Foods product are being recalled nationwide

By Bailey King
tyson weaver chicken recall Photo courtesy/Instacart

Weaver Chicken Breast Patties.

Weaver Chicken, one of the many brands that fall under Tyson Foods' umbrella, is involved in a nationwide recall of approximately 39,078 pounds of frozen chicken patties that may be contaminated by "extraneous materials."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) informed the public of the recall on Thursday.

The affected products are fully cooked, 26-ounce, resealable bags of Weaver’s packages labeled “Chicken Breast Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.”

The bags involved in the recall will be labeled with the “best if used by” date of January 31, 2020, and code P-13456.

A spokesperson from Tyson informed Newsweek that the recall is out of an abundance of caution after consumers reported to have found materials including "pieces from a mechanical seal or gasket" in the product.

The FSIS is concerned that these contaminated products could be in consumers' freezers, and if they are, officials urge consumers to return or discard the product. There have been no reports of injuries associated with this recall.

Newsweek reports that the recall affects distribution centers in Pennsylvania, along with those in Missouri, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Texas and Virginia.

