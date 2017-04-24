Frito-Lay recalls select jalapeño-flavored potato chips over salmonella scare

Frito-Lay has issued a recall on select jalapeño-flavored potato chips, including those in variety multipacks, sold in vending machines and in stores across the nation over a salmonella scare.

According to a statement from the company, the potential presence of salmonella was found in its supplier’s jalapeño seasoning blend, which was added to chip bags dated as “guaranteed fresh” by July 4, or dates prior, as well as in multipacks date stamped June 20 or prior.

The recall includes both Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips sold in a variety of packaging sizes.

Frito-Lay said the recall has been issued as a voluntary precaution, and that there have not been any illnesses reported as a result of someone consuming the recalled chips at this time.

Specific details on the recall can be found here.