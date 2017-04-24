More Health:

April 24, 2017

Frito-Lay recalls select jalapeño-flavored potato chips over salmonella scare

The recall includes jalapeño-flavored chips found in multipacks

By Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor
Health News Food & Drink
Frito-Lay Recall Frito-Lay/Screenshot

Frito-Lay has voluntarily recalled select bags of its Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to salmonella concerns.

Frito-Lay has issued a recall on select jalapeño-flavored potato chips, including those in variety multipacks, sold in vending machines and in stores across the nation over a salmonella scare.

According to a statement from the company, the potential presence of salmonella was found in its supplier’s jalapeño seasoning blend, which was added to chip bags dated as “guaranteed fresh” by July 4, or dates prior, as well as in multipacks date stamped June 20 or prior.

The recall includes both Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips sold in a variety of packaging sizes.

Frito-Lay said the recall has been issued as a voluntary precaution, and that there have not been any illnesses reported as a result of someone consuming the recalled chips at this time.

Specific details on the recall can be found here.

Elisa Lala
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Health News Food & Drink United States Recalls Snacks Illnesses

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: For Kapler and the Phillies, actions must speak louder than words
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_081219_usat

Government

Atlantic City councilman posts, deletes Facebook status about eating marijuana edibles
Jeffree Fauntleroy II Atlantic City

Health News

Philadelphia's best (and worst) hospitals for these four common surgeries
Pennsylvania hospitals surgery outcomes

Eagles

What can new defensive end Eli Harold bring to the Eagles?
Eli-Harold-Eagles_081119

SoulCycle

SoulCycle planning free classes in effort to win back riders after backlash
Carroll - Fitness Classes SoulCycle

Festivals

Bring your cameras to this sunflower festival at Hellerick's Family Farm
sunflower festival at Hellerick’s Family Farm in Doylestown

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved