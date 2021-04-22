Uber to give free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Philly

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium announced today a partnership with Uber to provide 10,000 free rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Philadelphia.

This partnership, funded through a $250,000 donation, will help give low income and vulnerable residents transportation to and from BDCC vaccination sites throughout the city, according to a press release.

Residents over the age of 18 can use the code 10MVBDC to get $25 off a ride to or from the vaccination location. Each user gets up to two round trip rides so they have transportation secured for both their first and second shot.

The BDCC was founded in April 2020 to give all residents in southeastern Pennsylvania access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, as well as advocacy, empathy and action.

So far, the Consortium has tested more than 25,000 patients and vaccinated more than 43,000 Philadelphians at 50 clinics.

"We have found that access to transportation is not just a barrier to receiving the coronavirus vaccine, but in receiving quality healthcare. We are thankful for Uber for providing free rides to help us in stopping the spread and morbidity associated with COVID-19," said Kamau Stanford, COO of the BDCC.

Saturday, April 24, the Consortium is hosting a "Vax-Jawn" event at the Dell Music Center, located at 2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only residents of the hardest hit zip codes will be eligible for a shot.

The Consortium has several vaccination operations throughout the city. There is a site at Temple University's Liacouras Center, located at 1776 N. Broad St., with free walk-up appointments available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22, 26, 27 and 29.

"This is very exciting news from Uber and a critical step in our fight to make the COVID-19 vaccine both available and accessible in neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic," said House Democratic Leader and state Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-Phila./Delaware Co. "I can’t thank the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium enough for their tireless efforts since the start of this health crisis to help protect our Black and brown communities from this deadly virus."