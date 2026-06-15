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June 15, 2026

Underoath bringing 'Define the Great Line' 20th anniversary tour to Philly

August Burns Red, Atreyu and Emery will join the band at The Fillmore on Dec. 1.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Underoath Band Photo Credit/Jacob Moniz

Underoath is bringing its "Define the Great Line" 20th anniversary tour to The Fillmore on Dec. 1.

Underoath will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album "Define the Great Line" with a stop in Philadelphia later this year. 

The band's anniversary tour comes to The Fillmore on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Tickets are on sale now. 

The run marks two decades since the release of the influential 2006 album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and helped cement Underoath as one of the defining bands of the metalcore era.

Joining Underoath at The Fillmore are August Burns Red, Atreyu and Emery. The lineup brings together several bands that helped shape the post-hardcore and metalcore scenes during the 2000s.

Released two years after "They're Only Chasing Safety," "Define the Great Line" marked a heavier and more experimental direction for the Florida band. The album includes fan favorites such as "Writing on the Walls," "In Regards to Myself" and "You're Ever So Inviting."

The anniversary run features some of the largest headlining shows of Underoath's career. The band also is scheduled to appear at several major festivals this year, including Vans Warped Tour, Louder Than Life, Furnace Festival and Aftershock.

Underoath's "Define the Freat Line" Tour

Tuesday, Dec. 1 
The Fillmore
29 E Allen St.
Philadelphia, PA 19123

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

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