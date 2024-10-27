Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies at age 25

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Holden Trent died on Saturday, the MLS club and his family confirmed.

Trent was 25.

"We want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Trent's family said via his Instagram. "Holden passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and friends...

"Our family is deeply touched to see and experience the love you all have for Holden."

"The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent," the Union said in a statement. "While he was a wonderful player and fierce competitor, he was more importantly a devoted son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made those around him better. He embodied the true meaning of determination, dedication and perseverance, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our greatest sympathies to his family, his fiancé,and his friends."

No cause of death has yet been given.

Trent was selected 28th overall by the Union in the first round of the 2023 MLS Draft and spent the past two seasons developing with its reserve club, the Union II.

The Union II was set to take on Crown Legacy (out of North Carolina) in an MLS NEXT Pro playoff game when word of Trent's passing broke. The club went on to win in penalty kicks, 4-3.

Trent played for High Point University in North Carolina before he was drafted. His college team also had a game to play Saturday night after learning of his passing. It beat Presbyterian College, 2-1, with the players gathering for a photo with his No. 13 jersey after.

