'Universal Basic Guys,' new FOX animated series, was created by South Jersey brothers

A new animated comedy on FOX is set in South Jersey, where its creators grew up.

"Universal Basic Guys" premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. following the FOX NFL doubleheader. The series was created and executive-produced by Cherry Hill native brothers Adam and Craig Malamut, whose previous work includes shows like "Game of Zones" and "Sports Friends."

"Universal Basic Guys" follows brothers Mark and Hank Hoagies, who live in the fictional South Jersey town of Glantontown. The Hoagies bros lose their jobs at the hot dog factory to robots, and are inducted into a new basic income program that gives them $3,000 every month.

"Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed," according to a FOX press release.

The 13-episode first season features local references galore, with nods to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Poconos and the Jersey Devil. The Malamut brothers also created the characters themselves with their upbringing in the Philly region in mind.

"(Mark Hoagies) is based on years and years of listening to Philly sports radio where everybody is a genius who calls up and thinks they know more than the coach or the quarterback," Adam Malamut told Animation Magazine last month. "I grew up listening to that to fall asleep and hearing those callers, those know-it-alls, and I started associating that voice with that character."

"Universal Basic Guys," which is co-produced by Bento Box Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, has already been renewed by FOX for a second season. Season 2 will bring Rob Rosell, of "Dave" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," on as an executive producer and showrunner.

The Malamut brothers are self-taught animators, writers, directors, editors, composers and and voice actors. "Universal Basic Guys" won't be their first foray into Philly-themed cartoons. Their first animated show, "Sports Friends" on Yahoo Screen, was based on a Phillies-themed cartoon that Adam made called "Baseball Friends." "Game of Zones," their Sports Emmy-nominated animated series for Bleacher Report, has several references to the Sixers.

Check out a trailer for Season 1 of "Universal Basic Guys," which airs Sunday nights on FOX, below: