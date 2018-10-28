More Sports:

October 28, 2018

Update: Eagles' Lane Johnson injures knee, Jason Peters injures head in first half

By Evan Macy
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson.

There are few players more valuable to the Eagles than right tackle Lane Johnson. But as has been the theme of the season, injured stars are becoming the norm in Philadelphia.

In a bizarre play that saw Carson Wentz fumble (his seventh of the year) forward on a sack, Johnson appeared to go down right near the action where he lied in pain as the fumble return commenced.

It was reported that the lineman was carted into the locker room with a lower body injury. It was later revealed that the injury was to his knee.

Johnson entered the game with an existing ankle injury. He is clearly beat up and playing hurt, but a questionable return does imply the injury isn't serious. 

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, also known as "Big V" took over at tackle. 

Not long after, midway through the second Jason Peters exited the game with a head injury. His return, according to Reuben Frank is also questionable. Which means Isaac Seumalo will be the other tackle going forward.

UPDATE: Johnson reportedly will not return, but Peters will :

Evan Macy
