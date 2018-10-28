More Sports:

October 28, 2018

NFL trade rumors: Are Eagles in on DeSean Jackson, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix or DeVante Parker?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
The NFL's trade deadline is just around the corner. It seems pretty likely, especially if they can take care of the Jaguars in Week 8, that the Eagles will be buyers.

Here is the latest buzz around some big names linked to Philly of late:

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, S, Packers

The Packers safety is entering a contract year and the team has a lot of depth at the position, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. And if the former first-round pick and Pro Bowler gets moved, Philadelphia is a reasonable landing spot. 

Rodney McLeod is probably out for the year and Corey Graham is banged up — the Eagles have been experimenting with rookie cornerback Avonte Maddox at the position. If the Eagles hope to contend down the stretch they may need some serious reinforcements in the secondary. With his contract expiring, the price for Clinton-Dix could be reasonable.

Janoris Jenkins, Gareon Conley, CB, Giants/Raiders

Both the Giants and Raiders are in the midst of fire sales, and the Eagles could be beneficiaries at another area of need: cornerback.

For what it's worth, Jon Gruden did say on the record he was done making trades — and Jenkins said he wanted to stay put. Regardless though, with the NFL deadline resembling those of MLB and the NBA in recent years, more tank trades could take place as the deadline nears.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers

The reunion of Jackson with his old team makes too much sense. The Eagles need a veteran down-field threat to help open things up for Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz and Jackson fits the bill perfectly. And it comes as no surprise that the 31-year-old wants out of Tampa Bay.

This year Jackson has 23 catches for 571 yards and three scores — including this one against the Birds in Week 2:

DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins

And now one player who seems less likely to be an Eagle — Miami wideout DeVante Parker. After being linked to the Eagles, among other teams, for a few weeks a plague of injuries to Dolphins receivers has made Parker more valuable. 

And the Eagles are certainly looking to be thrifty with any potential deal made before the deadline.


NFL trade rumors: Are Eagles in on DeSean Jackson, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix or DeVante Parker?
