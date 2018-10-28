More Sports:

October 28, 2018

Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles 24, Jaguars 18

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
102818_Ertz-catch_usat Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz fights off Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Ronnie Harrison during the first half at Wembley Stadium.

On Sunday, bright and early at 9:30 a.m. EST (1:30 p.m. local time), the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a potential season-saving matchup for both teams.

One of the rare teams in the NFL that even come close to matching the Eagles' injury woes this season is the Jags, who will be without quite a few starters, including their lead running back, their starting LT, their top two tight ends, and three of their top four cornerbacks. You can find the final Eagles-Jaguars injury report with analysis here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Jaguars would ideally love to run the football, but have been unable to commit to it this season after falling behind in many of their games. The Eagles must not allow Jacksonville to get into their comfort zone. When the Eagles have the ball, they could be in a good position to exploit the Jags' depleted secondary, but Jason Peters and Lane Johnson will have their hands full with Jacksonville's talented edge rushers.

Despite Doug Pederson's insistence that nobody is giving the Eagles any chance of winning their games, the Eagles have been favored in every game so far, including this one, by three points. Here are our staff writer picks, as well as who other publications are picking.

For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 8 NFL picks here. The rest of the games around the league:

Early afternoon games

  1. Redskins at Giants
  2. Packers at Rams
  3. Jets at Bears
  4. Buccaneers at Bengals
  5. Ravens at Panthers
  6. Broncos at Chiefs
  7. Browns at Steelers

Late afternoon games

  1. Seahawks at Lions
  2. 49ers at Cardinals
  3. Colts at Raiders

Sunday Night Football

  1. Saints at Vikings

Monday Night Football

  1. Patriots at Bills

Feel free to discuss the games below.

