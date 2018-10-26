Week 8 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Jaguars

On Sunday, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will play their first-ever regular season game in London when they take on Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville Jaguars — the team they almost faced instead of the Patriots back in February — at Wembley Stadium.

We've broken down the injuries, pointed out the key matchups to watch and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every Friday, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: All five of us (again) picked the Eagles to come away with a win on Sunday. Here's what sports editor Evan Macy had to say:



Why is picking Eagles games so freaking hard? Last week I was sure the Eagles' offense was enough to overcome their lackluster defense. This week, it might need to be the defense that has to bail out the offense. The Jaguars are pretty bad with the ball, which is a nice respite for the Birds as they lick their wounds after blowing a 17-0 fourth quarter lead, but Jacksonville's D is still one of the better units in football. I think the trip abroad, like last year's long stay in Los Angeles, could help bring the team together. I also think the Eagles, despite their shortcomings, are at worst a .500 team. So I am picking them to get to 4-4 before their bye week, 24-10.

• ESPN staff: Seven of their 10 national experts are picking the Eagles to return to the States victorious.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com Eagles writer: Eagles 23, Jaguars 13



The Eagles had a lighter air about them as the week went on, shaking off the sting of a fourth-quarter collapse against the Panthers. Coach Doug Pederson's message? Play for four quarters. That will be the mindset as they fight to get on track against a Jaguars team that has been dealing with its own issues.



• Mike DiRocco, ESPN.com Jaguars writer: Eagles 21, Jaguars 13



Mike DiRocco's pick: The Jaguars have been outscored 90-28 over the past three weeks, so there's no reason to pick the Jaguars to win Sunday. Three of their top four cornerbacks are out because of injury (including A.J. Bouye), and they will have three undrafted rookies behind Jalen Ramsey. That is less than ideal against Carson Wentz, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz, and it negates any advantage the Jaguars had from their familiarity with the logistics of the trip to London.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 23, Jaguars 13

How disappointing would a 7-9 follow-up act to an exhilarating Super Bowl win be? That's where Philadelphia is headed if the offense doesn't turn it around quick. You can't play the Giants every week. The Eagles' main struggles on that side of the ball start with turnovers, where they're tied for the league lead with eight fumbles lost. They can't stay on the field, either, going three-and-out 24.1 percent of the time -- fifth-worst in the league. Thus, the opposing offense gets the ball back quickly while the Eagles' vaunted front four tires out. (Witness what happened against the Panthers last week.) Luckily, they face a Jaguars outfit playing musical chairs at quarterback (although they're sticking with Blake Bortles as the starter) in an offense in far more disarray than Doug Pederson's. Philadelphia evens its record this week.

• CBSSports.com staff: Five of their eight experts are predicting an Eagles' win over the Jaguars in London, including Pete Prisco, who sees a 23-17 win for the Birds.