CHOP breaks ground on King of Prussia inpatient facility

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia broke ground Thursday on an inpatient facility that will expand its campus in King of Prussia.

The project, announced last June, calls for a 250,000 square foot facility that will be accessible to communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Highlights of the plan include:

• 52 inpatient beds, consisting of a 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit — allowing for safe escalation of care without transfer to CHOP’s Main Campus in University City — and 36-bed medical surgical unit

• Care for a broad range of pediatric specialties, including orthopedics, plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat (ENT)

• A 24/7, 20-bay emergency department specializing in pediatric care

• An operating room suite consisting of up to four operating rooms, specializing in elective services requiring overnight stays

• Comprehensive radiology services

• Transitional care facilities for chronic complex patients with assisted breathing

The new hospital will constructed adjacent to the King of Prussia Specialty Care & Surgery Center and Urgent Care Center located on South Goddard Boulevard in Upper Merion Township.

“CHOP’s new inpatient hospital will serve families living everywhere from the Philadelphia suburbs, to south and central New Jersey, as well as Delaware, to Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh Counties and beyond, providing convenient access to the highest quality hospital services available for children," said CHOP CEO Madeline Bell.

CHOP expects the project to be completed in 2021.