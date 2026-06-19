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June 19, 2026

USMNT stays unbeaten after blanking Australia in World Cup, advances to knockout stage

Even without star attacker Christian Pulisic, the USA men's national soccer team improved to 2-0 in Group D, assuring a spot in the knockout round.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
World Cup FIFA
2026-06-19T200604Z_700344573_UP1EM6J1J5MTS_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-WORLDCUP-USA-AUS.JPG Albert Gea/Reuters

USMNT's Alex Freeman celebrates scoring their second goal with Cristian Roldan and Alex Zendejas

They didn't have their star attacker for the entire game, but that didn't stop the United States men's national soccer team from getting another match victory to cement an appearance in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup.

With Christian Pulisic sidelined from the start, the USMNT still held down Australia, 2-0, on Friday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in Group D play. 

For the second straight game, USA went up 1-0 on an early own goal. A second score, in the 43rd minute, was all the USMNT would need to follow up its opening round 4-1 slaughter of Paraguay with another vital victory as USA makes an early statement in the global tournament.


Team USA is 2-0 in World Cup play for the first time since 1930, an astonishing achievement for a team that isn't considered among the Cup favorites.

Already with six points in Group D, the lowest USA can finish is second place in the group, which is enough to get them into the knockout round for the second straight Cup.

USA opened scoring on an own goal from Australia defender Cameron Burgess, almost a repeat from their opener against Paraguay. USA striker Folarin Balogun, who made history in the opener against Paraguay with two goals, got a step on the defender and sped toward the Australian goal before delivering a crosser that bounced off Burgess' feet and into the near corner of the goal.

 

About 30 minutes later, USA went up 2-0 scoring off a set piece when defender Alex Freeman headed a shot into right corner of the goal. Freeman is the son of former Eagles wideout Antonio Freeman, also a Pro Bowl receiver for the Packers who spent eight seasons in Green Bay.


The USMNT didn't get to celebrate until after the play was reviewed for offsides. But the goal stood, and Team USA broke out into pandemonium.


USA didn't play its cleanest second half, but still held Australia scoreless and prevailed despite the absence of Pulisic, the Hershey, Pa., native and star midfielder who has been sidelined since the second half of the Paraguay match with a calf injury.

It remains to be seen if Pulisic will be able to return for USA's next game on Thursday against Türkiye at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. But regardless, the USMNT is in the knockout round, with one Group D match left to play.

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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

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