USMNT stays unbeaten after blanking Australia in World Cup, advances to knockout stage

They didn't have their star attacker for the entire game, but that didn't stop the United States men's national soccer team from getting another match victory to cement an appearance in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup.

With Christian Pulisic sidelined from the start, the USMNT still held down Australia, 2-0, on Friday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in Group D play.

For the second straight game, USA went up 1-0 on an early own goal. A second score, in the 43rd minute, was all the USMNT would need to follow up its opening round 4-1 slaughter of Paraguay with another vital victory as USA makes an early statement in the global tournament.

They've made their country proud 🇺🇸



The @USMNT huddle after defeating Australia 2-0 to make the knockout round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/okIKFDuowU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

Team USA is 2-0 in World Cup play for the first time since 1930, an astonishing achievement for a team that isn't considered among the Cup favorites.

Already with six points in Group D, the lowest USA can finish is second place in the group, which is enough to get them into the knockout round for the second straight Cup.

USA opened scoring on an own goal from Australia defender Cameron Burgess, almost a repeat from their opener against Paraguay. USA striker Folarin Balogun, who made history in the opener against Paraguay with two goals, got a step on the defender and sped toward the Australian goal before delivering a crosser that bounced off Burgess' feet and into the near corner of the goal.

1-0! GOOOOAL FOR USA! 🇺🇸



Flo Balogun charges in and the @USMNT finds the back of the net on the own goal pic.twitter.com/GdivDaeNt9 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

About 30 minutes later, USA went up 2-0 scoring off a set piece when defender Alex Freeman headed a shot into right corner of the goal. Freeman is the son of former Eagles wideout Antonio Freeman, also a Pro Bowl receiver for the Packers who spent eight seasons in Green Bay.

ALEX FREEMAN MAKES IT 2-0 AMERICA! 🇺🇸



The goal is confirmed for the @USMNT after a VAR check! pic.twitter.com/jTGJxaXk52 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

The USMNT didn't get to celebrate until after the play was reviewed for offsides. But the goal stood, and Team USA broke out into pandemonium.

THE GOAL IS GIVEN AND THE BUILDING SHAKES IN SEATTLE 🇺🇸



WHAT A CELEBRATION FROM ALEX FREEMAN AND THE ENTIRE @USMNT BENCH pic.twitter.com/U7BPVa0Ihm — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

USA didn't play its cleanest second half, but still held Australia scoreless and prevailed despite the absence of Pulisic, the Hershey, Pa., native and star midfielder who has been sidelined since the second half of the Paraguay match with a calf injury.

It remains to be seen if Pulisic will be able to return for USA's next game on Thursday against Türkiye at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. But regardless, the USMNT is in the knockout round, with one Group D match left to play.

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