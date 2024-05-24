Ventnor: Everything you need to know about the beaches and things to do there this summer

There's a reason Ventnor Avenue is one of the most prized pieces of real estate on a Monopoly board.

Just a few miles southwest of Atlantic City, Ventnor draws its name from a town in the Isle of Wight in England, where a visiting American family was so enthralled by the seaside scenery that they brought it back to New Jersey in the late 19th century.

A quiet cousin to Atlantic City's dazzling nightlife and casino culture – like Brigantine is to the north – Ventnor is known for some of the finest homes at the Jersey Shore. The town is an ideal place for outdoor recreation — check out the 1000-foot long fishing pier at Cambridge Avenue and the boardwalk — and appreciation of New Jersey's coastal beauty.

And when you're ready to step up the activity level, Ventnor's boardwalk is a 1.7-mile stroll straight into Atlantic City.

What are some things to do in Ventnor this summer?

A full calendar of special events is published each year by Ventnor's government. At 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, of Memorial of Memorial Day weekend, the city holds its ceremonial Official Beach Opening and that night there will be a Concert at Ski Beach.

The Ventnor City Farmers Market, held at the Holy Trinity Parish Parking Lot, Newport and Atlantic Avenues, runs every Friday morning from Saturday, May 25, of Memorial Day weekend through Aug. 24.

The Summer Beach Jam, held each Saturday from May 25 to Aug. 31, brings live music to the beach along Newport Avenue, behind the Ventnor Library and Cultural Art Center. Food and crafts start at 5 p.m., followed by performances at 6 p.m.

Ventnor is a great place to play tennis and pickelball, with courts that can be reserved reservation at 5600 Atlantic Ave. The recreation facility has five full tennis courts and six pickleball courts, along with a full basketball court, six volleyball courts, two tennis walls and an accessible playground.

Ventnor Square Theater, built in 1922, was renovated a couple years ago for its 100th anniversary and offers a vintage cinema experience. It's joined by the adjacent Knucky's Kitchen & Speakeasy restaurant, which sells takeout food and cocktails that can be brought into the theater. The building, once in disrepair and closed most of this century, still has the original staircases and other details.

For bike rentals, be sure to check out the AAAA Bike Shop, which has been around since 1978 and offers a wide selection of bikes and gear.

Do you need a beach tag in Ventnor?

Beach tags are required in Ventnor from Memorial Day through Labor Day for people 12 and older. Before June 1, seasonal badges can be purchased for $10, or $3.50 for seniors. After that date, seasonal beach tags cost $20.

Ventnor beach tags can be bought online or at Ventnor City Hall, 6201 Atlantic Ave. They can also be purchased using the My Beach Mobile App. Digital tags are stored on the app as a QR code that can be shown to tag checkers. One person can store multiple digital tags on the app, but they are not transferrable to other phones.

When are lifeguards on duty?

The Ventnor Beach Patrol guards the city's beaches daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The patrol's website provides information about the beach and tide infromation.

What are the beach rules in Ventnor?

Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier at Cornwall Avenue during daylight hours.

Alcohol, picnics and ball playing are not allowed on the beach or boardwalk during the summer.

Dogs are only allowed on the beach between the hours of 7-9 p.m. from May 15 through Sept. 30. They must be leashed during these hours and are never allowed on the boardwalk.

Bike riding is allowed on the boardwalk during daylight hours, except on weekends from July 1 to Labor Day, when it is only allowed from 6 a.m. to noon.

Kayaking is allowed during daylight hours at the beaches next to Princeton Avenue and between Surrey and Suffolk avenues.